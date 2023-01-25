Nottingham Forest will take on Manchester United in the EFL Cup semi-final later tonight

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a strong run in the EFL Carabao Cup after a turbulent run of form in the Premier League.

Forest, who were promoted to the Premier League ahead of this season, are currently preparing to face Manchester United in a two-legged semi-final of the EFL Cup following a triumphant 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur and penalty shoot-out victory over Wolves.

Advertisement

Forest last reached the final of the EFL competition in 1992, where they lost to the Red Devils.

Head coach Steve Cooper has said ahead of the semi-final fixture: “We’re really pleased to put the club on this stage again and we just want to make sure we do ourselves justice. Even before this round, we have been very clear about the club’s history in this competition to the players.

“We showed them the history, and I know it was a fairly long time ago, but that’s why supporters will get excited about this tournament, why they will put big importance on it. The players are aware.”

When did Nottingham Forest last win a trophy?

Advertisement

Nottingham Forest have been enduring a trophy drought lasting over 20 years, with their last silverware coming in 1990 when they beat Oldham Athletic 1-0 to win the English League Cup final.

Forest celebrate their European Cup win in 1979

Advertisement

The match was played in front of over 70,000 fans at Wembley Stadium and Forest’s Nigel Jemson scored what would eventually be the winner int he 47th minute.

Forest have won four League Cups in their history. Their earliest was in 1978 and again in 1979, 1989 and of course in 1990.

When did Nottingham Forest last win the Premier League?

Nottingham Forest won what was then called the First Division in 1977-78, when raced clear of Liverpool by to win the title by a seven point margin. They had been runners-up in the 1966-67 season and the season following their title success.

Advertisement

Forest became one of the very few teams (and most recent to date) to win the top tier title the season after winning promotion from the second tier. The manager at the time was Brian Clough and the club lost just four of their games all season.

Advertisement

What other trophies have Nottingham Forest won?

Forest have won three Second Division Championships (1907, 1922 and 1998) as well as being runners-up in 1967 and 1994.

They have two FA Cup trophies to their name, the latest of which was won in 1959 and they were runners-up of the tournament in 1991.

Forest additionally have one FA Charity Shield trophy and two European Cup trophies. The club won these two trophies in their most successful period in 1979 and 1980. Forest also won the European Super Cup in 1979 as well as coming runners-up in 1980.

Advertisement

When are Nottingham Forest next playing in the EFL Cup?

Forest and their fans will be hoping to achieve their first trophy since the 1990s when they take on Manchester United in the EFL Carabao Cup semi-finals later today and next week.

Advertisement