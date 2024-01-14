What has Dr Nikki Alexander and the Lyell Centre team got in store in the next two episodes of “Silent Witness” season 27 - and when do they air?

What is in store for Dr Nikki Alexander and team in the next two episodes of BBC's "Silent Witness" (Credit: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron)

BBC’s long-running criminal drama, “Silent Witness,” triumphantly returned to our screens for its 27th season last week, with the two-part episode setting up how the stories will continue throughout the new series going forward. A perennial viewing figures winner for the BBC, we’re eagerly awaiting here at NationalWorld news of what the audience numbers were for the season debut of Dr Nikki Alexander and team.

In the last two episodes of the new series, an intense mystery surrounding Calvin Dunn and Charles Beck unfolds with a series of shocking revelations. Following the initial questions about Dunn's whereabouts and Beck's potential involvement, Episode 2 opens with Nikki and Velvy examining the skeletal remains of Beck's wife at the reservoir. DCI Ford suspects Beck of foul play, believing he used knowledge of Dunn's murders to cover up his actions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Nikki investigates further, Beck's pain and confusion come into focus, leading to doubts about his guilt. The team uncovers evidence suggesting Dunn was on Beck's boat, raising questions about who was truly responsible for the murder. Meanwhile, Gabriel shares a startling revelation about Calvin Dunn's connection to The Pentagon, unveiling a complex web of intrigue.

The Lyell Centre return to solve more mysteries in the new series of BBC crime-drama "Silent Witness" (Credit: BBC Studios)

Amidst the investigation, Nikki confronts Beck with the truth about the body, leading to a harrowing discovery – Calvin Dunn is alive and imprisoned by Beck. The gripping conclusion sees Beck taking his own life, leaving Nikki to grapple with the shocking events. The aftermath includes Ford's realization of her role in the tragedy, Lee's admission of assisting his father, and Nikki's contemplative visit to the reservoir,

What is the plot of Episodes 3 and 4 of “Silent Witness”

In the next two episodes of “Silent Witness” airing this week, the Lyell Centre team finds themselves entangled in a web of mysteries that begin with a suspected suicide. As they delve deeper into the investigation, more questions arise, leading them to a complex and sinister case. Meanwhile, Gabriel seizes an exciting new opportunity, seeking both professional and personal growth, and he enlists Jack's assistance in navigating the challenges that lie ahead.

The tension escalates when a disgruntled professor of criminology, overlooked for a promotion, takes matters into their own hands. As events unfold, the interview panel becomes the target of a malevolent force, raising concerns that a member of the Lyell team could be the next victim. The intricate dynamics of the university backdrop create an environment fraught with danger and secrets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The university turmoil continues to spiral, resulting in Cara becoming collateral damage. The mysterious body found in the Thames finally unravels its secrets, providing a breakthrough in the Cherry case. However, the team faces a race against time to piece together the puzzle before it's too late.

What time are Episodes 3 and 4 of “Silent Witness” airing on the BBC?

Part one airs on BBC One at 9pm on Monday January 15 2024 at 9pm, however, the second episode of the two-parter is scheduled to air on Monday January 22 2024, at 9pm once again - so you have a week-long cliffhanger, we’re afraid.

Is “Silent Witness” available on catch-up?