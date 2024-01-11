The Northeast of England is the location for the first week of the brand new series of BBC Two’s “The Great British Menu” - but when does it star?

[L-R] Ed Gamble, Andi Oliver, Nisha Katona and Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge return for a brand new season of "The Great British Menu" (Credit: BBC)

For the uninitiated (I being one of them), each series brings a group of professional chefs selected to represent different regions of the United Kingdom. They compete in regional heats, during which they prepare dishes inspired by a theme or occasion. The chefs' dishes are judged by a panel of renowned culinary experts, often including well-known chefs and food critics. The judges evaluate the creativity, taste, and presentation of the dishes.

The ultimate goal for the chefs is to earn a spot in the final banquet. The winning dishes from each region are selected to create a special menu for a prestigious event, such as a banquet at the end of the series. Themes for the dishes often revolve around celebrating British culture, historical events, or notable personalities as chefs draw inspiration from various aspects of British life and heritage.

What is in store for the first week of “The Great British Menu”?

In the first week of "The Great British Menu," four chefs from northeast England showcase their culinary skills in a competition inspired by the Olympics and Paralympics. The chefs aim to create canapes, starters, and fish dishes that embody the spirit of the games. Their creations, including a Jerusalem artichoke 'winner's medal' and an Olympic flame represented by an aubergine puree, are evaluated by seasoned chef Aktar Islam. The ultimate goal is to earn a spot at a banquet to wish Team GB athletes good luck as they head to Paris 2024.

As the competition intensifies into the second episode, the pressure rises for the three remaining chefs from northeast England. Each chef presents their unique interpretation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, featuring dishes like a ras el hanout venison creation and an innovative dessert resembling an edible tennis ball cheesecake. Chef Aktar Islam continues to judge the dishes, determining which chef will be eliminated from the competition.

Shauna Coxsey of Great Britain reacts during the Sport Climbing Women's Combined, Lead Qualification on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

In the third episode, the two highest-scoring chefs from northeast England face-off, cooking their six-course menus once again to impress a panel of discerning judges. Guest judge Shauna Coxsey, Team GB’s first-ever sport climber, provides her insights on dishes celebrating the Olympic and Paralympic games. Only one chef will emerge victorious, securing the opportunity to represent northeast England at the national finals.

When is “The Great British Menu" on TV?

