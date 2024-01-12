Everything you need to know about where and when you can watch new episodes of Bluey

How to watch new episodes of Bluey? (Disney+)

Parents rejoice - new episodes of Bluey are now available to watch. There hasn’t been an animation series that has taken off like this since Peppa Pig first arrived on screens in 2004 - thankfully the little dog Bluey is a lot less annoying.

The Australian series - created by Joe Brumm - has been a fan favourite for kids to watch and mums and dads since it premiered in 2018. The Emmy and Bafta-award winning series follows the loveable blue heeler dog Bluey and the Heeler family - mum Chilli, dad Bandit, and little sister Bingo along with all their puppy friends.

Disney reported that Bluey was the number most viewed animated series on the streaming platform in 2023 with The Simpsons and the Mickey Mouse Club trailing close behind. Parents will be happy to hear that after consistently watching back-to-back episodes there are 10 brand new episodes dropping today (January 12).

New episodes of Bluey will be available to watch on Disney+ from Friday January 12 - that’s my weekend sorted. For anyone that doesn’t yet have the streaming platform the new series will be released on Disney Channel and Disney Junior later in the year.

What are the new episodes of Bluey about?

Cubby – Bluey and Bingo build a very special cubby for their stuffed toy, Kimjim.

Exercise – Bingo pretends to be Boss Bluey’s new employee in the middle of Dad’s backyard workout.

Relax – Bluey and Bingo would rather explore their holiday hotel room than relax on the beach.

Stickbird – On a trip to the beach, Mum teaches Bluey how to throw, while Bingo and Dad get creative with a funny shaped stick.

Show and Tell – Bluey wants to know why Dad’s always bossing her around!

Dragon – Bluey asks Dad to help her draw a dragon for her story.

Wild Girls – Coco wants to play Wild Girls with Indy, but Chloe wants her to play another game.

TV Shop – At the pharmacy, Bluey and Bingo have fun playing with the CCTV screens.

Slide – Bingo and Lila are excited to play on their new waterslide.

Cricket – During a friendly game of neighbourhood cricket, the dads struggle to bowl Rusty out.

If that isn’t enough then Bluey fans can look forward to the upcoming extended special episode. Disney+ recently announced there will be a 28-minute episode called, The Sign, set to premiere later in the year on ABC in Australia and globally on Disney+.