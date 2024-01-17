Has the speight of FA Cup fixtures screening live-to-air on Freeview meant that Grantchester is postponed or delayed this week?

“Grantchester,” the popular ITV1 mystery-drama starring Robson Green and Tom Brittney (in his last season on the show), returned to our screens last week with Season 8 with our beloved Reverand Will Davenport coming to terms over the death of a motorcyclist. The fallout from that event, including the devastating realization that Davenport had a hand in the accident, is set to play out in the second episode this week.

But with the FA Cup Third Round underway, and other television shows being affected by free-to-air coverage of several footballing fixtures, is this week’s episode of “Grantchester” set to go the way of the conclusion of the most recent “Silent Witness” mystery and Eastenders before it?

Thankfully for non-sporting types or die-hard fans of the James Runcie adaptation, you’re Thursday night viewing is unaffected - ITV has no FA Cup Third Round matches airing that evening, so you can enjoy the moral dilemma that Reverand Will Davenport has found himself in - if that is, of course, your idea of enjoyment.

So what next for DCI Elliot Wallace and his faithful member of the clergy in this week’s episode of “Grantchester” season 8?

What’s in store for viewers in Episode 2 of “Grantchester” Season 8?

Robson Green and Tom Brittney return for the latest season of "Grantchester" (Credit: ITV)

“When Will is involved in a fatal motorbike accident after promising Bonnie that he wouldn't ride the bike at all, he is devastated to realise that he is responsible for the death of a fellow man and struggles to forgive himself. DCI Elliot Wallace makes it his mission to ensure that Will is held accountable, but this is personal as Geordie doesn't believe that Will is guilty. However, his efforts to forgive his friend stray dangerously into acting recklessly himself, and Miss Scott and Larry question his integrity as a result.”

“When Geordie's investigations uncover another body near the scene of the accident - a victim of assault - it seems that the victims could have known each other and that the incidents are related. As Mrs C, Cathy and Jack worry about Will's state of mind - especially with Bonnie away - Elliot is determined to close down the halfway house and Leonard and the residents of his halfway house face harassment from the police as a consequence.”

What time is “Grantchester” on ITV this week?

Thankfully, the FA Cup fixtures this week have not hampered “Grantchester's” scheduling on ITV1, as the latest episode in season 8 will air at 9pm on Thursday January 17 2024.

Where can I catch up on older episodes of “Grantchester”?