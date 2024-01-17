Reports of Jake leaving the villa broke only one day after viewers saw him enter the show

Jake Cornish made a shocking announcement to the villa in last night's episode of Love Island: All Stars. (Credit: ITV)

It's only been two days of Love Island: All Stars and already there was major drama on the hit reality show, after one of the show's stars has quit already...

Viewers tuned in for the second episode of the newest series, featuring returning, fan-favourite islander for the first time ever in the show's history. The cast includes Liberty Poole, Jake Cornish, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Mitchel Taylor, Georgia Steel, Toby Aromolaran, Georgia Harrison, Luis Morrison, Demi Jones Hannah Elizabeth and Anton Danyluk.

Episode one left us on a nail-biting cliffhanger after new arrival, bombshell Callum Jones from series six, was told he could steal one of the girls from their new pairings. However, it wasn't All Stars without an All Stars twist - his ex of three years Molly Smith, who he met on the show in series six, waltzed into the villa, with host Maya Jama letting him know he could choose one of the girls already coupled up, or re-spark the flame with his ex again.

On Tuesday's episode, we picked back up as Callum agonised over his decision. In the end, he chose to reunite with Molly and couple up with his ex. The pair were together for around three years before splitting only a few months ago.

Callum said after his decision: "To be honest, I mean it was only six months ago, I felt we left on good terms personally. I mean there is definitely conversations we can have so we'll see what happens."

Molly, who said that there was unfinished business between the two, added: "I agree with what you've said but I do think that there has been stuff that happened that probably could've been dealt with differently, so conversations will be had."

Later in the episode, former flames and now-reunited coupling Jake and Liberty sat down to discuss their situation, after the public voted them into a pairing. Liberty and Jake met on series seven of the show and looked like love's young dream until a break-up on the show led to them walking out of the villa right before the finale.

Viewers watched as they sat down to air out their thought to one another. Liberty told Jake that she felt like he had been avoiding her despite being in a couple, saying: “I just wanted to have a chat. Maybe you’ve just been doing your thing but I do feel like you’ve been avoiding me a bit and I don’t want it to be like that.”

Jake responded: “I’m sorry for that, there’s no bad blood, we’ve moved on.”

Liberty added that the "book's probably closed" now, while Jake wished his former partner well and said he "hopes" there is "someone who comes in here and just sweeps you off your feet."

In a preview for Wednesday's episode, viewers found out that Jake has actually taken the decision to leave the villa. It comes after reports from sources close to the villa said that the 26-year-old had quit after just three days. Viewers could see Jake gather everyone around the firepit before telling them: “I’m going tonight.”