Robson Green and Tom Brittney return for the latest season of "Grantchester" (Credit: ITV)

There are only three more episodes left of the latest series of ITV’s crime-drama, “Grantchester,” which readies himself to bid farewell to one of its main cast members, Tom Brittney - aka, Reverend Will Davenport. Brittney revealed before the start of the latest series of the popular drama, also starring Robson Green, that Season 9 would be his last for his beloved character, having taken over the main role from James Norton from season 5 onwards.

It’s been a gruelling season for the character of William Davenport this season already; the season 8 premiere of “Grantchester” saw Will's life forever changed when he struck a man at speed with his motorcycle, the impact of which killed the pedestrian immediately and having to deal with the guilt that has dogged him throughout this series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, Will found himself at an art unveiling with Geordie, Cathy, and others from the college. A controversial painting, "Reclining Nude" by Amedeo Modigliani, became the centre of attention. The event took an unexpected turn when feminist protesters disrupted the exhibition, stripping in protest. Amidst the chaos, the valuable painting was stolen, and a porter named Peter Delaney was found dead. Geordie and Will embarked on an investigation, discovering Delaney's hidden marriage and a motive for murder related to gender disparities at the college. The episode explored themes of feminism, societal expectations, and the intersection of art and crime.

Simultaneously, Leonard faced challenges at the halfway house as Daniel secretly advertised for a housekeeper, causing tensions between them. Will, grappling with the aftermath of his accident, experienced mixed emotions about the support from his friends and Bonnie's return. Cathy received a job promotion but was troubled by the gender pay gap. Geordie's investigation led to the recovery of the stolen painting, unravelling a tale of classism and sexism at the college. Meanwhile, Bonnie decided to return to her mother's with Ernie for additional care, leaving Will in search of quiet before the arrival of his baby.

What is happening on the next episode of ITV’s “Grantchester”

Will Davenport and Geordie Keating

“Following an altercation with his housemates, Alfie - an Italian immigrant and one of the residents at Leonard's halfway house - is found dead. The murder has been made to look like suicide, but Geordie quickly realises that Alfie has been murdered and that the residents are the only suspects - the neighbours are appalled and Leonard comes under pressure to close the place down even as the police inquiry gets underway.”

“As Geordie feels that Leonard's management style has been indulgent when they are dealing with troubled and even dangerous men - and Daniel questions what Leonard is doing - Will feels guilty that he didn't listen when Alfie tried to talk to him the night before he was killed. It becomes clear that Will is still tormented by his own demons - unable to forget the motorbike accident, he fears that God has abandoned him.”

What time is “Grantchester” on ITV One this week?