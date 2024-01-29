Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Marvels may hold the uncomfortable title of the worst performing MCU film to date, but die hard fans of the franchise are still eagerly awaiting the 32rd Iron Man sequel to arrive on Disney+.

The film was another Marvel crossover, uniting Carol Danvers from Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan from Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau from WandaVision, The film's villain, Zawe Ashton's Dar-Bennwork, an accuser of the Kree Empire, aimed to restore her homeland.

Despite ambitious plans, The Marvels struggled at the box office, against a staggering budget of $275 million, the film grossed $206 million and is believed to have cost the studio more than $100 million.

The Marvels will probably come to Disney+ in the UK in February

However, The Marvels will get a chance to redeem itself when it lands on Disney+. The most popular new MCU films to arrive on the site straight from cinemas since the site launched in November 2019 is Thor: Love and Thunder which saw a total of 2.2 million viewers stream the movie within five days of its release.

The next most popular MCU Disney+ debuts were Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, both with 2.1 million streams, whilst Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has the lowest figures with 966,000 streams in the first five days.

So, 2.2 million streams is the figure that The Marvels needs to beat when it eventually comes to Disney+ if it is to restore its reputation.

The Marvels was the least successful MCU film at the box office so far

When is The Marvels on Disney+ in the UK?

The Marvels Disney+ release date has finally been confirmed - it will arrive on the platform on Wednesday February 7.

Both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania came to Disney+ almost exactly three months after their cinema release, the same is true with The Marvels, which premiered on November 10.

Where can you watch Marvel films if you don’t have Disney+?