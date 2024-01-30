Gary Barlow is set to host a new ITV travel series being filmed shortly before Take That go on tour . (Photo by National Lottery)

Gary Barlow is set to make his return to ITV later this year, with a brand new travel series set for the broadcaster. It would make the first time that Barlow, who is unmistakable in the United Kingdom thanks to his work with iconic boy band Take That, would be presenting for ITV since his tenure on “The X-Factor” between 2011 and 2013.

The as-of-yet untitled travel show will combine Barlow’s love for music and food as he makes his way around Europe, accompanied at times by celebrity guests to explore each location's culture, history, culinary and music scene. The news, first reported by The Sun, comes shortly before Take That heads on the road this summer, with filming set to be taking place in March 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Gary is fronting a new travelogue on ITV which will air later this autumn,” a source told The Sun. “He is very well travelled but loves to explore new places so when he was approached with the idea he jumped at the chance..."

"Gary will head around Europe, along with some of his famous pals, and take viewers along with him for the ride. He is a natural on camera and ITV think the show will be a hit with their audiences. As well as looking at culture and food, music will play a part in the show and Gary hopes to bring something really new and exciting to the table."