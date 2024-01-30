Sir Alan Sugar and the 18 new contestants on The Apprentice.

Lord Alan Sugar once again is set to put 18 buddy entrepreneurs through their paces, with the new season of “The Apprentice UK” arriving on our screens in February. The show, which celebrates its 18th season this year, sees the hopeful business candidates battle it out for the opportunity of a lifetime for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and mentorship. But as always, those tasks and the expectations from Lord Sugar and his trusted advisors, Baroness Karen Brady and Tim Campbell MBE, will be incredibly difficult and incredibly high

Speaking to the BBC about the 18th season, Lord Sugar remarked how much he enjoys the process during an interview with the BBC. “Well, I love it. I love doing it. If I didn't like doing it, I wouldn't do it. I can assure you I've got plenty of other things to do in my life, but I do enjoy it. And what I enjoy about it is that it's growing acorns to oak trees. It's finding a person and starting all over again and doing exactly what I did back in the '60s.”

When asked if he oversees the application process for the candidates, Lord Sugar admitted he does. “I've looked at them carefully and I make notes on their CVs, they are all marked up. It's 15 pages. For example, I would highlight page 15 and things that they've written in their CVs.”

“I will highlight it and then I can go straight to that page in the boardroom, what they're claiming, I've got their tactics, I've got their regrets, I've got their best efforts, their worst efforts, what angers them, what their hobbies are, who their role models are. I know them before they walk through the door. There’s no pulling the wool over my eyes, I know them before we even meet.”

So who are the 18 hopefuls this season, who look to accomplish the same feat as “The Apprentice UK” winner from 2023 Marnie Swindells, who secured funding worth £250,000 for a boxing business with its headquarters in south London?

Who is competing in the new series of “The Apprentice UK”?

[L-R] Amina, Asif, Flo and Foluso are just some of the contestants on this year's "The Apprentice UK" (Credit: BBC/Naked)

Amina Khan: Amina Khan, blending pharmaceutical expertise with business savvy, is the visionary founder of a skincare and supplements company. Raised in a financially constrained environment, Amina's determination to become a millionaire began at just 13.

Asif Munaf: Juggling medical practice with ownership of a wellness brand, Sheffield-based doctor Asif Munaf accomplished a significant feat by launching a business during the demanding COVID era while working lengthy shifts.

Flo Edwards: Hailing from London, Flo Edwards is a recruitment consultant and owner of a consultancy business. Confident in her ability to win, Flo asserts that underestimating her would be a crucial mistake, citing her proven revenue-generating track record and commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Foluso Falade: Dubbed the "Mary Poppins of business," Manchester's project manager Foluso Falade aspires to utilize Lord Sugar's investment to establish a social enterprise. Her vision revolves around building an ethical empire while uplifting and inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs.

Jack Davies: Recruitment director Jack Davies, based in Bristol, attributes his success to an unwavering work ethic and an indomitable drive for success. Apart from swiftly ascending the business ranks, Jack is recognized for his food review page on social media.

Maura Rath: Wexford-based yoga teacher and business owner Maura Rath envisions using Lord Sugar's investment to enhance her well-being business. Her greatest triumph lies in the positive impact her business has on clients, fostering self-love and well-being.

Noor Bouziane: Liverpool's Noor Bouziane is the owner of a premium jewellery company and asserts her competitive spirit and the uniqueness of her brand. She confidently claims to offer the best accessories, positioning herself as a worthy candidate for Lord Sugar's investment.

Oliver Medforth: Sales executive Oliver Medforth, hailing from Yorkshire, leverages his experience selling at markets to showcase himself as a selling powerhouse. Confident in dominating selling tasks, Oliver seeks to convince Lord Sugar to invest in his business venture.

Onyeka Nweze: London-based chartered company secretary Onyeka Nweze projects a bold claim that her tech business will generate £10 million within its first five years. Her conviction stems from a belief that Lord Sugar can make substantial profits by taking a chance on her innovative tech venture.

[L-R] Virdi, Steve, Sam and Tre (Credit: BBC/Naked)

Paul Bowen: Director of a Lancashire-based pie company, Paul Bowen humorously offers to make Lord Sugar "the Lord of the Pies." His biggest triumph to date involves securing a deal with Manchester City Football Club, supplying them with pies for the past five years.

Paul Midha: Dentist Paul Midha, accomplished in his dental practice, seeks Lord Sugar's guidance to navigate the business world. Prepared for an extensive learning journey, Paul's TV history includes a Britain's Got Talent audition, showcasing his body-popping skills.

Phil Turner: Bognor Regis-based Phil Turner, owner of a pie company, earned the prestigious title of "Supreme Pie Champion" in 2020. Having successfully scaled a family bakery, Phil aims to showcase his expertise in the competition.

Rachel Woolford: Leeds-based boutique fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford found strength in adversity, launching her business amid Covid restrictions. Her entrepreneurial journey began at age seven with an impromptu sale on the roadside, reflecting her resilient spirit.

Raj Chohan: Mortgage broker Raj Chohan, hailing from Leamington Spa, labels herself a "dog with a bone" in achieving targets. Backed by life experience, maturity, and business acumen, Raj envisions securing Lord Sugar's investment for her promising venture.

Sam Saadet: Essex-based fitness coach Sam Saadet, known for her wheeler-dealer persona, launched a pre and post-natal fitness app. Proud of her business's impact on mothers, Sam brings a mix of business acumen and an eye for bargains to the competition.

Steve Darken: Londoner Steve Darken, a management consultant with a creative streak, was once a self-described "low-budget filmmaker" with a movie screened at the Cannes Film Festival and is confident that his collaboration with Lord Sugar would turn any venture into a multi-million-pound success.

Tre Lowe: London-based music and wellness entrepreneur Tre Lowe, a founder of the Nineties group Architechs, transitioned from DJing to fitness. Tre aims to create a lasting legacy and change the world through his wellness business.

Virdi Singh Mazaria: Leicester's music producer and international DJ, Virdi Singh Mazaria, brings a unique blend of auditing and creative talents to the table. Describing himself as a creator of unmatched experiences, Virdi envisions remarkable success in the fast-paced business world with Lord Sugar's partnership.

When does the new series of “The Apprentice UK” begin on the BBC?