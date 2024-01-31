Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Apprentice favourite Claude Littner is known for tearing apart contestants’ business plans each year, and he is responsible for making the interviews episodes one of the most popular parts of the show.

But Claude has also worked as a series regular for several years, before stepping down from the role in 2022 after being involved in a serious accident that meant he was not well enough to take part in filming.

Ahead of season 18 airing this week, Claude has shared with his fans how he will be taking part in the latest season of the show, and hinted at the chances of him returning as a series regular.

Is Claude Littner on The Apprentice 2024?

Claude will feature on the new series of The Apprentice, but he won’t be returning as one of Lord Sugar’s aides. Instead he will take part in the interviews episode, normally the penultimate episode of the series, where he will scrutinise the contestants’ business plans.

He confirmed his return on X, when asked by a fan of the show if he would feature on series 18, he wrote: “Back for the interviews.”

Several fans responded saying that they thought should be back as a regular aide on the show, as he was previously. Claude has been in the interviews episode on every season of the show, but replaced Nick Hewer as a board member in series 11. He stepped down in season 16 after suffering a horrific bike accident in Antigua, and was replaced by season one winner Tim Campbell.

When asked if he would ever be back on the show full time, Claude shared: “honestly it’s not my call”, which could mean that the businessman and TV star is keen to return as a board member, but has not been given the opportunity to do so.

Who are Alan Sugar’s aides on The Apprentice 2024?

Alan Sugar will be joined by his aides Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell. Brady stepped up to replace Margaret Mountford in season six and has been Sugar’s aide every year since. She is a Conservative member of the House of Lords, whilst Alan Sugar was a Labour Lord from 2009-2015 but left the party after Jeremy Corbyn was elected as Labour Leader. Brady is the former managing director of Birmingham City, and the current vice chairman of West Ham.

Tim Campbell won the first series of The Apprentice in 2005, back when the top prize was a £100,000 a year job working for Sugar - he struck out on his own in 2007 and has been involved in property investment and digital marketing. The 2024 series will mark Campbell’s third outing as Lord Sugar’s aide.

