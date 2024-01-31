Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As The Apprentice returns for season 18 on BBC One this week, we look back at 2023 winner Marnie Swindells and see how she got on after winning Lord Sugar’s investment.

Swindells, 29, impressed Lord Sugar throughout the show - she was on the losing team four times and brought back to the boardroom on three of those occasions, though was always able to convince Sugar to give her another chance.

Marnie Swindells with Lord Sugar. Picture: BBC/ PA

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the one occasion she was project manager Marnie won the task, and in the final week she beat Rochelle Raye Anthony, who had hoped to use the £250,000 investment to open new locations for her hair salon and hairdressing academy. Almost a year on from the final, and with the quarter of a million pounds investment, this is what Marnie is doing now:

Where is Marnie Swindells now?

After winning the series in 2023 and securing an investment of £250,000 from Alan Sugar, she invested the money in her business plan, using it to open her boxing gym, Bronx in south London.

Swindells aimed to establish her Bronx brand as a gym for everyone, whether total beginners or expert boxers. Although she got the keys to the site of the gym in 2019, due to various issues with the council and the property lease, she wasn’t able to start trading until February 2023, a month before she was revealed as the latest Apprentice victor.

Marnie Swindells opened Bronx boxing gym in February 2023

The entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of around £200,000, though this is likely to increase as her business grows. Latest published financial accounts for Bronx Boxing Limited, show that it has roughly £210,000 in net assets. Swindells plans to continue to develop Bronx, and hopes to become a leading boxing promoter in the UK.

Is Marnie Swindells still working with Alan Sugar?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, Swindells is still Alan Sugar’s business partner - she and Dr. Leah Totton are the only winners from the last 10 seasons who are still working with their investor. Swindells said that she communicates with Sugar through Whatsapp, and that he has paid a visit to her gym since the grand opening. Sugar was appointed as a director of Bronx Boxing Limited, in May 2023.