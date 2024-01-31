Where is The Apprentice 2023 winner now? Are Marnie Swindells and Alan Sugar still in business together
The Apprentice season 17 winner Marnie Swindells has put Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment to good use
As The Apprentice returns for season 18 on BBC One this week, we look back at 2023 winner Marnie Swindells and see how she got on after winning Lord Sugar’s investment.
Swindells, 29, impressed Lord Sugar throughout the show - she was on the losing team four times and brought back to the boardroom on three of those occasions, though was always able to convince Sugar to give her another chance.
On the one occasion she was project manager Marnie won the task, and in the final week she beat Rochelle Raye Anthony, who had hoped to use the £250,000 investment to open new locations for her hair salon and hairdressing academy. Almost a year on from the final, and with the quarter of a million pounds investment, this is what Marnie is doing now:
Where is Marnie Swindells now?
After winning the series in 2023 and securing an investment of £250,000 from Alan Sugar, she invested the money in her business plan, using it to open her boxing gym, Bronx in south London.
Swindells aimed to establish her Bronx brand as a gym for everyone, whether total beginners or expert boxers. Although she got the keys to the site of the gym in 2019, due to various issues with the council and the property lease, she wasn’t able to start trading until February 2023, a month before she was revealed as the latest Apprentice victor.
The entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of around £200,000, though this is likely to increase as her business grows. Latest published financial accounts for Bronx Boxing Limited, show that it has roughly £210,000 in net assets. Swindells plans to continue to develop Bronx, and hopes to become a leading boxing promoter in the UK.
Is Marnie Swindells still working with Alan Sugar?
Yes, Swindells is still Alan Sugar’s business partner - she and Dr. Leah Totton are the only winners from the last 10 seasons who are still working with their investor. Swindells said that she communicates with Sugar through Whatsapp, and that he has paid a visit to her gym since the grand opening. Sugar was appointed as a director of Bronx Boxing Limited, in May 2023.
Following her win, she shared on Instagram: “@lord_sugar I want to thank you for gracing me with the opportunity that thousands of people would kill for. I understand the magnitude of what it means and it's an honour that I will never take lightly, you have my word.”
