Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pop megastar Robbie Williams could be set to buy Port Vale Football Club after only recently being made president. Robbie, who is a lifelong fan of Port Vale, recently sat down with the club and the video was shared on X. He said “Now I am thinking about it, people should call me ‘Mr President.’ Backstage with my band now, I am Mr President, El Presidente. It has gone to my head already.”

At the time, Carol Shanahan who is co-owner and chair of the League One club also said that she was “grateful for everything he does for PVFC and that he’s always there for me when I need him - a great friend.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has now been suggested that former Take That star Robbie Williams might want to go one step further and take a financial interest in the club. The Sun reported that Robbie Williams “has been backed by a consortium to take over the League One side - with a potential lucrative TV spin-off.”

A source also told The Sun that “It’s really early days, but Robbie’s been formally approached to see if he’s interested in fronting a bid. Port Vale remains one of his greatest loves and it’s always been a dream to be more involved. He’s had a couple of meetings, and his backers are incredibly excited.”

If Robbie does take over Port Vale, will there be a TV show on it?

The question everybody wants to know (myself included) is whether Robbie Williams will land a lucrative streaming deal if he does take over the League one side backed by a consortium? If he does, he will of course be following in the footsteps of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who took over Wrexham which resulted in the successful Welcome to Wrexham series on Disney+.

Ryan and Rob’s Welcome to Wrexham received critical acclaim and the show has been recommissioned for a third series. According to reports, the day before the series was released, Wrexham AFC’s TikTok page had 407,300 followers, but now has 1.5M followers.

Advertisement

Advertisement