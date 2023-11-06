Robbie Williams Netflix documentary: release date, trailer, and what are the lyrics to the song Angels?
The Robbie Williams Netflix documentary will focus on his spectacular rise to fame
Robbie Williams is set to feature in a four-part Netflix documentary highlighting the singer's music career and personal life. Williams who found fame as a member of Take That, launched an impressive solo career with hits including Angels, Let Me Entertain You and Millennium.
Created by Joe Pearlman, director of Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, the documentary will be a deeply intimate behind the scenes look at the impact of his global fame. The episodes will feature hundreds of hours of never-before-seen personal archival footage, as well as interviews with Williams himself.
It is also expected to feature his family, including his wife Ayda Field and their two children. So, when can you watch the Robbie Williams Netflix documentary and what will it cover? Here's everything you need to know.
What is the Robbie Williams Netflix documentary about?
Here is the official synopsis from Netflix: "Robbie Williams is one of the world’s greatest entertainers. As he approaches 50, a dad of four with a loving wife and a young family, he’s also somewhere near content. Been there, done that, settled and happy.
"But Robbie can’t escape his past — and his past has all been captured on film in thousands of hours of behind-the-scenes footage he has never seen. Until now.
"Robbie’s way of exorcising his demons is to go back through every single frame, every up and every down. Platinum albums, sell out gigs, adoring crowds; drink, drugs, rock bottom and whatever comes next when you get there and you can’t stop digging. This is a story of unimaginable fame at a tender age — and the price you pay."
Is there a trailer?
Yes, Netflix released a trailer three weeks ago, it features Williams reflecting back on his career from Take That to a solo artist, alongside the track Let Me Entertain You. You can watch the trailer below.
What are the song lyrics to Angel?
The end of the Robbie William's Netflix documentary trailer features a clip of his daughter Teddy singing his hit song, Angels. Released in 1997, the song defined his career as a solo artist, despite only ranking number four in the charts it is his most sold single, selling over one million copies.
Here are the song lyrics to Robbie William's song Angel according to Genius:
Verse 1
I sit and wait
Does an angel contemplate my fate?
And do they know the places where we go
When we're grey and old?
'Cause I've been told
That salvation lets their wings unfold
So when I'm lying in my bed
Thoughts running through my head
And I feel that love is dead
I'm lovin' angels instead Chorus
And through it all
She offers me protection
A lot of love and affection
Whether I'm right or wrong
And down the waterfall
Wherever it may take me
I know that life won't break me
When I come to call
She won't forsake me
I'm lovin' angels instead
Verse 2
When I'm feeling weak
And my pain walks down a one-way street
I look above
And I know I'll always be blessed with love
And as the feeling grows
She breathes flesh to my bones
And when love is dead
I'm lovin' angels instead
When can I watch the Robbie Williams documentary on Netflix?
The Robbie Williams documentary will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday November 8.