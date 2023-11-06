The Robbie Williams Netflix documentary will focus on his spectacular rise to fame

Robbie Williams is set to feature in a four-part Netflix documentary highlighting the singer's music career and personal life. Williams who found fame as a member of Take That, launched an impressive solo career with hits including Angels, Let Me Entertain You and Millennium.

Created by Joe Pearlman, director of Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, the documentary will be a deeply intimate behind the scenes look at the impact of his global fame. The episodes will feature hundreds of hours of never-before-seen personal archival footage, as well as interviews with Williams himself.

It is also expected to feature his family, including his wife Ayda Field and their two children. So, when can you watch the Robbie Williams Netflix documentary and what will it cover? Here's everything you need to know.

What is the Robbie Williams Netflix documentary about?

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix: "Robbie Williams is one of the world’s greatest entertainers. As he approaches 50, a dad of four with a loving wife and a young family, he’s also somewhere near content. Been there, done that, settled and happy.

"But Robbie can’t escape his past — and his past has all been captured on film in thousands of hours of behind-the-scenes footage he has never seen. Until now.

"Robbie’s way of exorcising his demons is to go back through every single frame, every up and every down. Platinum albums, sell out gigs, adoring crowds; drink, drugs, rock bottom and whatever comes next when you get there and you can’t stop digging. This is a story of unimaginable fame at a tender age — and the price you pay."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix released a trailer three weeks ago, it features Williams reflecting back on his career from Take That to a solo artist, alongside the track Let Me Entertain You. You can watch the trailer below.

What are the song lyrics to Angel?

The end of the Robbie William's Netflix documentary trailer features a clip of his daughter Teddy singing his hit song, Angels. Released in 1997, the song defined his career as a solo artist, despite only ranking number four in the charts it is his most sold single, selling over one million copies.

Here are the song lyrics to Robbie William's song Angel according to Genius:

When can I watch the Robbie Williams documentary on Netflix?