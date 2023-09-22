Take That announced new music and a UK 2024 stadium tour on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After Take That’s logo started to mysteriously appear on the side of football stadiums this week, the band confirmed that they will be performing across the nation next year.

The three group members Gary Barlow, 52, Mark Owen, 51, and Howard Donald, 55, are set to play stadiums across the UK and Ireland including Manchester, London, Glasgow, Dublin and more for their ‘This Life’ tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confirming the news on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 show Gary Barlow said: “ We start in April [2024] until the middle of June and we can’t wait, we’re really excited. We’ve not been on for years and we’ve got a special guest, my friend, our friend Olly Murs and we’re very happy.”

Tickets go on sale from Friday 29 September and pre-sale tickets for the new ‘This Life’ album which will be released November 24 are available to buy now.

Ahead of their new music and tour, we take a closer look at Gary Barlow, his career, family and net worth.

Where is Gary Barlow from?

Gary Barlow (OBE) was born in Frodsham, a market town near Cheshire on January 20 1971. He attended Frodsham High School and in his autobiography ‘A Better Me’ he describes himself as the kid that was always dancing in front of the TV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gary Barlow’s love for music started when he was young at the age of 15, he entered the BBC’s Christmas song competition with ‘Let's Pray for Christmas’ (1986). After reaching the semi-finals, Gary Barlow was invited to record his song which encouraged him to perform on the northern club circuit. He learnt to play piano after being inspired by Elton John.

Gary Barlow was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) at the 2012 Queen's Birthday Honours for his services to the entertainment industry and charity.

When did Gary Barlow get into Take That?

Gary Barlow was selected by manager Nigel Martin-Smith as the lead singer of Take That. He's credited with writing the majority of the band's hit singles. The band were formed in 1990 along with Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

They had huge success during the nineties with hits including ‘Why Can’t I Wake up with You’, ‘Pray’ and ‘How Can It Be’ - all written by Barlow. But in 1996 a year after Robbie Williams the band split.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gary Barlow went on to release his own solo career with the album ‘Open Road’ (1997). He released a total of six solo albums. During Take That’s hiatus, he was a judge on The X-Factor from 2011-2013.

In 2017, Gary Barlow made his West End debut as the composer for the musical ‘The Girls’. Take That were also composers for the ‘Greatest Day’ (The Band) musical which was adapted for a film version and released in 2023.

The band did eventually get back together in 2005, even Robbie Williams decided to make a return but left again in 2011. with Jason Orange bowing out in 2014. Take That is now a three piece and about to release their ninth studio album.

What is the name of Gary Barlow's wine?

In 2021 Gary Barlow launched his own organic Sauvignon Blanc, Blush and red wine. It is called 'Gary Barlow Organic Wines' and prices start from £6.50. It is available to purchase via the website, Amazon and supermarkets, including Morrisons ad Asda.

Who is Gary Barlow married to?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gary Barlow met his wife Dawn Andrews when she was a backing dancer for their 1995 ‘ Nobody Else Tour.’ The couple married in 2000 and share three children Daniel, Emily and Daisy. In 2012 the couple shared the devastating news that their fourth child Poppy was still born.

What is Gary Barlow’s net worth?