Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda gives health update after being rushed to hospital

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field revealed on her Instagram stories that she had been rushed to hospital and shared a photograph from A&E. She did not reveal why she had been admitted but shared a photograph of herself attached to a heart monitor and drip and wrote:”After a picture perfect evening, a less than picture perfect evening.”

Ayda Field has now shared an update about her health on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Mom came with me to my doctors appointment, yes, we were both decked out in our @shopayda gear.” She then shared a photograph of herself lying on her bed in what looked like a doctor’s surgery with wires connected to her. Ayda’s final photograph was with the doctor himself and wrote that “The doctor gave me the all clear,” she then revealed that she is “so grateful.”

It would appear that Ayda was rushed to A & E after joining the likes of Kris Jenner at Jeff Bezos’s 60th birthday. On her Instagram, Ayda shared a photograph of herself with Kris Jenner and wrote “A whole lotta EPIC #bestnightever” Fans were quick to comment on Ayda’s health. One said “I know that this photo was taken earlier but I am glad to hear you are better. Look after yourself and take it slowly.” Another fan said “Beautiful! Hope you are feeling better. Please tell Robbie we miss the 80’s Anthem cup.”

Jeff Bezos’ 60th birthday party took place at his estate in Beverly Hills in California. As well as guests Ayda Field and Kris Jenner, the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce, Jay-Z and Bill Gates reportedly attended the celebrations. Lauren Sanchez, who is engaged to Jeff Bezos, wore a custom red Swarovski crystal dress by designer Laura Basci.