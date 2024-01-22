Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda was rushed to hospital and shared a photograph from A&E. Photograph by Getty

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she has been rushed to hospital and shared a photograph from A&E. The 44-year-old former X Factor judge shared a photograph of herself attached to a heart monitor and drip. Sitting on her hospital bed, she wrote: “After a picture perfect evening, a less than picture perfect evening.”

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda did not reveal why she needed to go to A & E, but thanked her husband and said “Thanks to my amazing hubby Robbie Williams being by my side.” The couple have been married since 2010 and wed at Robbie’s home in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before Ayda met Robbie Williams, Ayda was a television star and played Angela Moroni in the US soap Days of our Lives. The couple share four children together, Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau. In Robbie Williams' self-titled Netflix docuseries, Ayda revealed that she was “feeling incredibly nervous and vulnerable about everyone seeing our lives, Robbie’s life, our kids’ lives.” She also said that “It feels like everyone’s going to be looking through our knicker drawer! I definitely cried several times and had many proud moments.”

When it came to Ayda and Robbie’s wedding, which took place on 7 August 2010, the 60 family members and close friends were originally told that they were attending a James Bond Casino Royale party to celebrate Robbie’s 20 years in the business.