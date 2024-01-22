Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda rushed to hospital as she shares photograph from A&E
Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field has shared a photograph from A & E after being rushed to hospital
Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she has been rushed to hospital and shared a photograph from A&E. The 44-year-old former X Factor judge shared a photograph of herself attached to a heart monitor and drip. Sitting on her hospital bed, she wrote: “After a picture perfect evening, a less than picture perfect evening.”
Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda did not reveal why she needed to go to A & E, but thanked her husband and said “Thanks to my amazing hubby Robbie Williams being by my side.” The couple have been married since 2010 and wed at Robbie’s home in Los Angeles.
Before Ayda met Robbie Williams, Ayda was a television star and played Angela Moroni in the US soap Days of our Lives. The couple share four children together, Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau. In Robbie Williams' self-titled Netflix docuseries, Ayda revealed that she was “feeling incredibly nervous and vulnerable about everyone seeing our lives, Robbie’s life, our kids’ lives.” She also said that “It feels like everyone’s going to be looking through our knicker drawer! I definitely cried several times and had many proud moments.”
When it came to Ayda and Robbie’s wedding, which took place on 7 August 2010, the 60 family members and close friends were originally told that they were attending a James Bond Casino Royale party to celebrate Robbie’s 20 years in the business.
The couple first met in 2007 and Ayda told Hello! magazine that “I was really nervous because I’d never met him, and here I was in his house and I’d had a couple of glasses of wine, which was more than normal.” She also went on to say that “It’s hard to describe it, but it was an electric moment. It felt like I had known him all my life, I felt so safe and it was like a bolt of energy between us, like we were soulmates. It was a massive click.”
