Robbie Williams had finished his set when the woman attempted to climb over seats to leave the stadium

A woman who fell from the upper bandstand tier of Sydney's Allianz Stadium during a Robbie Williams concert has died. (Credit: Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman has died after a serious fall following a Robbie Williams concert in Sydney.

The gig, which took place on Thursday 16 November, had drawn to a close at around 10pm when the woman fell and seriously injured her head and face. It was reported last week that the woman, in her 70s, had been placed into an induced coma after she as hospitalised for her injuries.

According to a spokesperson for the Allianz Stadium, the woman, who was in her 70s, had attempted to climb over seats in an attempt to avoid using the stairs.

They said: "Rather than use stairs, the woman attempted to step over seating rows. She lost her footing and fell. This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time."

Eyewitnesses at the concert said that the woman was on the upper bandstand level of the stadium when the incident occurred. There were about 40,000 people in the stadium for the gig.