50 Cent's coolest fan 'Moma Jane' at his Resorts World Arena Birmingham concert

She’s 50 Cent’s coolest fan in Birmingham - and 64 year-old Mary Jane Farquharson has won swathes of admirers herself, since the rapper posted a video of her moves at his Resorts World Arena concert .

The hip hop loving Sainsbury’s worker fulfilled a dream of seeing her hero live at the gig on Tuesday (November 14). Ms Farquharson can be seen raising her hands to the beat in 50 Cent’s video while the crowds around her sing the words to his 2007 hit Ayo Technology.

The musician, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account: “The coolest person at my show tonight by far, she was rocking wit me.”

Ms Farquharson, from Nuneaton, calls 50 Cent her ‘idol’. She became a 50 Cent super fan 20 years ago through her son Ross, who played the New York rapper’s music at home when he was a teenager.

And she’s been a fan ever since, watching 50 Cent’s performances and reading his memoir in which he details his violent childhood and rise to fame as well as a shoting that nearly killed him. Her favourite song is his 2003 smash hit In da Club, which also acts as the ringtone on her phone.

Ms Farquharson said the concert itself was 'brilliant' and it was 'out of this world' she could cross it off her bucket list. Earlier in the week she had excitedly been telling 'flabbergasted' customers at work she was going to take two days off to see the rapper at a gig. She told BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester: “They couldn't believe it, a white haired old woman - which I am not [old] - going to a 50 Cent concert.”

She said: “I never expected to be filmed. This guy came under our seats and he was filming. I thought he was filming the back of the crowd, but obviously it was me.”

The next morning Ms Farquharson woke up to messages from her friends and neighbours informing her of her newfound fame after the rapper posted a video of her online. I thought somebody was playing a prank on me to be perfectly honest because I am very proud to be called a 50 Cent fan,” she said. “I had one gentleman tap me on the shoulder behind me [during the concert] and tell me I was awesome. I thought he was just being nice.”