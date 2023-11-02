Busta Rhymes

50 Cent has confirmed his support acts for his UK and Ireland arena tour.

The rap icon is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his blockbuster album Get Rich or Die Tryin. He will be playing some of the biggest venues on the British Isles this month and the door times have been announced.

Fans can expect 50 Cent to perform for around 90 minutes each night, based on previous performances. But prior to his set, two support acts will take to the stage - including Busta Rhymes.

But what else can concertgoers expect? Here's all you need to know:

Who are 50 Cent's support acts?

The superstar will be joined by Busta Rhymes and Jeremih for the arena shows in the UK and Ireland this month. The two have also been the openers during the North American leg earlier in the year.

What are the stage times?

50 Cent's tour will come to Resorts World Arena in Birmingham and the venue has confirmed the stage times for the support acts and the main star. The times are approximate and could differ for each venue:

Busta Rhymes

6.30pm - doors open

7pm - Jeremih

7.45pm - Busta Rhymes

9pm - 50 Cent

10.30pm - Show end

Who is Busta Rhymes?

A titanic figure in the rap community, Busta was given his name by none other than Chucky D of Public Enemy. During his lenghty career, he has received 12 Grammy Award nominations - and is one of the most-nominated artists without winning.

He started out as a member of the group, Leaders of the New School, and they gained interest when they opened for Public Enemy. After their break up, Busta went solo and released his debut album in 1996.

Busta Rhymes has released 10 solo albums - the most recent of which dropped in 2020. During a recent stop on the tour in Strasbourg on 31 October he performed the following setlist:

Ante Up (Remix)(M.O.P. cover)

Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See

Turn It Up/Fire It Up (Remix)

Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)(Lumidee cover)

Touch It

LUXURY LIFE

BEACH BALL

I Know What You Want

Scenario(A Tribe Called Quest cover)

Look at Me Now(Chris Brown cover)

All I Do Is Win (Remix)(DJ Khaled cover)

Break Ya Neck

Who is Jeremih?

Jeremih is a singer and record producer who will be opening the nights during The Final Lap tour. He signed a deal with Def Jam records in 2009 and his debut single Birthday Sex reached number 4 on the Billboard Top 200.