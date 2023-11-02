Telling news your way
50 Cent tour door times: when do doors open at Dublin 3Arena and concert start time?

50 Cent's Final Lap Tour wil come to 3Arena in Dublin

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago
50 Cent will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his iconic album Get Rich or Die Tryin in the UK this month.

The rap legend will play shows in arenas across the country, as well as stops in Ireland. The Final Lap tour kicked-off in the US in July and will continue through to December.

50 Cent will be joined by two support acts - including Busta Rhymes. He will play shows in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester. Birmingham and London.

The tour includes stops at venues like The O2, OVO Hydro, AO Arena and more. But what time should you arrive for the gigs?

Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open for 50 Cent shows?

6 and 7 November - 3Arena, Dublin

The doors will open at 6.30pm on both nights, the venue has confirmed. The concert will start some time after

9 and 19 November - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Doors at the IOVO Hydro will open at 6.30pm for both concerts, it has been confirmed. The concert will start at a later time, not yet announced.

50 Cent performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images50 Cent performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
50 Cent performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

10 and 15 November - AO Arena, Manchester

Doors will open at 6pm, the AO Arena has announced. The timings are the same for both shows in Manchester.

11 and 21 November - The O2, London

For fans heading to the shows at The O2, the doors will open at 6.30pm for both concerts. The show will start later in the evening.

12 and 14 November - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

The doors will open at 6.30pm on both nights, the arena has confirmed. The concert is scheduled to begin with the first support act at 7pm.

17 November - OVO Arena Wembley, London

The doors will open 6.30pm at Wembley arena, the venue has announced. 50 Cent's show will start later in the evening.

18 November - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

The concert is scheduled to start at 7pm in Newcastle. The door times have not been confirmed, but except similiar timings to the rest of the tour.

How long is a 50 Cent show?

During the recent stops in Europe, including a show in Strasbourg on 31 October, 50 Cent has performed for around 90 minutes each night. It follows the sets from two support acts earlier in the night.

50 Cent's performances usually begin between 9pm and 9.30pm, based on previous performances.

