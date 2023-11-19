'This is the last thing I ever thought would happen...'

Taylor Swift postponed her Saturday night (18 November) concert in Rio de Janeiro, citing "extreme temperatures" as the reason.

This announcement followed a statement by concert organisers, Time4Fun, on Instagram, who reported the tragic passing of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado.

Ana Clara had attended Swift's Friday night (17 November) show in Rio and was subsequently taken to the hospital, where she passed away an hour later.

The reason behind the passing of the young woman, who sought medical assistance at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium during Friday's event, remains undisclosed at the time of writing.

Swift posted to her Instagram story and said: “I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. “The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

Brazil is currently experiencing scorching temperatures and videos from Friday’s performance show Swift asking staff to pass water bottles to fans. Media outlets have reported that fans were not allowed to take water into the stadium despite soaring temperatures.

Two concert goers interviewed by the Associated Press said they witnessed people feeling unwell from the heat during the show.

Swift had shared her condolences with the friends and family of the woman who died on Saturday. In a note shared to Instagram, Swift said: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.” She added: “I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.

