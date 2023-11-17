Woman rushed to hospital from Robbie Williams concert at Allianz Stadium in Sydney after serious fall
Robbie Williams was playing at Sydney's Allianz Stadium when a woman in her 70s suffered from a serious fall which landed her in hospital
A woman is in a coma fighting for her life after suffering a serious fall at Robbie Williams' Sydney concert.
The popstar was performing at the city's Allianz Stadium when the woman in her 70s suffered serious injuries to her head and face. Paramedics were called to the stadium at around 10.15pm on Thursday 16 November after receiving reports that a woman had fallen.
She was then rushed to hospital, with Sky News Australia reporting that she was in a critical conditions. She was placed into an induced coma due to the severity of her injuries.
According to eyewitness reports, the woman was on the upper grandstand level of the stadium, which was holding a capacity of 38,000 at the time of Williams' concert. She is said to have been attempting to climb across rows of seats instead of using the stairs when she fell and injured her face and head.
Venues NSW, which operates the Allianz Stadium, confirmed that an incident had taken place, saying in a statement: "This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time. The patron was attended to immediately by venue staff and a nearby guest who is a qualified medical professional. Medics arrived shortly after and the patron was taken from the venue by ambulance to hospital."