Robbie Williams was playing at Sydney's Allianz Stadium when a woman in her 70s suffered from a serious fall which landed her in hospital

A woman is in a coma after suffering from a serious fall during a concert by Robbie Williams in Sydney, Australia. (Credit: Getty Images)

A woman is in a coma fighting for her life after suffering a serious fall at Robbie Williams' Sydney concert.

The popstar was performing at the city's Allianz Stadium when the woman in her 70s suffered serious injuries to her head and face. Paramedics were called to the stadium at around 10.15pm on Thursday 16 November after receiving reports that a woman had fallen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was then rushed to hospital, with Sky News Australia reporting that she was in a critical conditions. She was placed into an induced coma due to the severity of her injuries.

According to eyewitness reports, the woman was on the upper grandstand level of the stadium, which was holding a capacity of 38,000 at the time of Williams' concert. She is said to have been attempting to climb across rows of seats instead of using the stairs when she fell and injured her face and head.