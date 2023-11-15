Ice hockey player Adam Johnson, 29, died after he suffered a fatal neck injury during a match between Nottingham Panther and Sheffield Steelers in Sheffield

Detectives investigating the death of an ice hockey player in Sheffield have bailed a man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The man was arrested yesterday (November 14) and quizzed over the death of 29-year-old Nottingham Panthers player, Adam Johnson, before being released as the police probe continues. Adam, originally from Minnesota in America, was seriously injured on Saturday, October 28 during a game between Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers and was later pronounced dead in hospital. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.

In a statement yesterday, Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said: "Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances. We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.

"Adam's death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world. We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process. Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue."