Before a match between Fife Flyers and Glasgow Clan both teams joined a tribute to Adam Johnson who died after a freak on-ice accident last weekend

Ice hockey fans have paid tribute to Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson who died after a freak on-ice accident in a game at Sheffield last weekend. Before a match between Fife Flyers and Glasgow Clan at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday night (4 November) both teams joined a tribute to the Canadian player before the puck was dropped.

The league invited all to join in a minute’s silence, followed by a minute’s applause and “actively encouraged” fan-led tributes during the game. Coaches Tom Coolen and Jason Morgan laid a wreath at centre ice as the players from both teams stood in a circle and joined a huge crowd in a minute’s silence and then a minute’s applause in memory of the Nottingham Panthers player. A book of condolence was also placed in the foyer for fans to sign.

There was a special poignant moment midway through the game as Kyle Osterberg fired home Flyers second goal. He was a friend and team-mate of Johnson, and pointed to the roof as he marked the moment.

Johnson’s obituary stated: “Adam had a quiet confidence about him and was never boastful. He was never looking to be the centre of attention, but rather he preferred to listen to others and do what he could to make them feel important.”

The 29-year-old American was playing for the Panthers against Sheffield Steelers on 28 October when he was hit in the throat by an opponent’s skate, causing a fatal injury. About 8,000 fans watched in horror as attempts were made to save Johnson’s life as he lay on the ice at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, shielded by fellow players.