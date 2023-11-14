The family of Nottingham Panthers star Adam Johnson welcomes the arrest of a man on suspicion of manslaughter.

The family of an ice hockey player who died when his neck was slashed during a game has welcomed the arrest a man on suspicion of manslaughter. Nottingham Panthers star Adam Johnson, 29, suffered the injury in front of 8,000 horrified fans in Sheffield on October 28.

His neck was struck by opponent Matt Petgrave's skate during the Challenge Cup tie with the Sheffield Steelers. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck injury, sparking concerns over the lack of neck guards used in the sport.

Detectives have on Tuesday (November 14) arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter. They however declined to reveal the identity or age of the arrested man.

Reacting to the news from her home in Kelly Lake, Minnesota, in the US, Adam's grieving aunt Kari Johnson said: “We’re just going to have to let it play out and see what happens. Whatever they’d decided, I would have had to live with it. But I’m just glad they are being diligent with doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Shocking footage shows Adam bleeding profusely on the ice at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena during the match, which his family was watching on a livestream back home. He briefly stood up and tried to skate off, but collapsed again as spectators watched in horror as attempts were made to save his life. Adam was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson who died following a 'freak accidentâ' during a match against Sheffield Steelers, on Oct 28. Panthers Images / SWNS

Kari added: “As a family we are really struggling. We can’t make sense of it. Adam is a poster child for neck guards now, and I don’t know why this had to happen… It hurts so much. It’s tough, all the support is appreciated. It was a beautiful ceremony and celebration for Adam, but it’s a nightmare. We shouldn’t be living through this right now."

Adam was laid to rest in his hometown last week and ice hockey fans from around the world offered their condolences.

South Yorkshire Police previously said their investigation could take some time as they look into the facts surrounding the horrific incident. But today they announced a man, who they have not named, was arrested at a police station. He remains in police custody at this time. The force said it has been 'carrying out extensive enquiries' to piece together the events which led to Adam's death in 'unprecedented circumstances'.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said: "Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances. We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.