Robbie Williams: what to expect from Netflix documentary, from Geri Halliwell to marriage and Gary Barlow
The Robbie Williams Netflix documentary will explore his rise to fame, marriage to Ayda Field and rumoured feud with Gary Barlow
Robbie Williams will be revealing all in his upcoming Netflix documentary. The four-part series will explore the global popstar's rise to fame, marriage to Ayda Field and relationship with Geri Halliwell.
Created by Joe Pearlman, director of Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, the documentary will be a deeply intimate behind the scenes look at the impact of his global fame. The documentary will feature hundreds of hours of never-before-seen personal archival footage, as well as interviews with the singer himself.
So, what can fans expect from the Robbie Williams Netflix documentary? We've put together four of the key topics you can expect to feature.
Robbie William's relationship with Geri Halliwell
Williams met Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell in 2000 when the pair were both at the height of their music careers. In the documentary, Williams reflected on their time together revealing: "I just found her company very, very easy. There was a silliness. We really got on really well. It was fun."
However, the relationship didn't last, with Williams ending things after he was incorrectly told she had been tipping off the paparazzi. Despite the split, they remained friends. In 2020, on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, Halliwell revealed Williams had helped her with bulimia. She reflected: "It was a very poignant friendship. I was lonely and felt he was the only person on the planet who could understand me because of his experiences with Take That."
Robbie William's marriage with Ayda Field
William's wife, the American actress Ayda Field also features in the documentary, which sheds light on their relationship. In it, she reveals that the pop superstar broke up with her over a phone call before being admitted to rehab.
Reported by the Mirror, she explained: "I remember it was 2am and I called him and I was like, 'I am just getting on the highway' and he's like, 'Are you driving? Call me when you get home.' And he is like, 'I can't be in a relationship, I have to get better and I can't be with you. I have to break up with you.'"
Robbie William's feud with Gary Barlow
Williams first found fame as a member of the boyband Take That. It's been long rumoured that he had a feud with fellow band member Gary Barlow and it's expected he will address this in the Netflix documentary. Despite the bad blood from their youth, the pair have since patched things up, releasing a song together in 2010 called Shame and they currently follow each other on Instagram.
Robbie William's addiction
William's opens up about his mental health and struggles with addiction in the Netflix documentary discussing distressing themes including his depression and how hard it was to talk about mental health conditions in the 1990s.
Speaking to the Independent he described making the documentary as "traumatic". Williams explained: "As humans, nobody likes looking at photographs of themselves and no one likes hearing their own voice, so if you multiply that by watching yourself suffer with mental illness, breakdowns, alcoholism, depression, [and] agoraphobia, you’re in a tortuous headlock where you’re forced to watch the car crash in slo-mo." Adding: "It’s all right – it’s gonna work out for me."
All four episodes of the Robbie Williams documentary will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday November 8.