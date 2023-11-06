Ayda Field is a talented actress who is best known for her roles on Days of Our Lives, Eve and Sunset Strip

Robbie Williams rise to fame will be explored in a brand new four-part documentary on Netflix airing this week. It will feature never-before seen footage of the global popstar along with interviews with himself and his wife, Ayda Field.

Field is expected to open up about their relationship, including revealing the time that Williams broke up with her when he was sent to rehab. With the American actress sharing: "He was my soulmate and then he was gone."

So, who is Ayda Field, how did she meet Robbie Williams, when did they get married and do they have children? Here's everything you need to know about their romance.

Who is Ayda Field?

Ayda Field is an American actor who is best known for her roles in Days of Our Lives, Eve and Sunset Strip, where she starred alongside the late Friends star Matthew Perry. The 44-year-old made her UK TV debut in 2016 on Fresh Meat and has also appeared on ITV's Loose Women and controversially joined the X Factor judging panel for one season in 2018.

How did Ayda Field meet Robbie Williams?

The pair met on a blind date in 2006, during the height of William's fame. Their relationship had a turbulent start, with the pop singer revealing in an interview with The Mirror in 2009 that he had broken up with Field three times.

Williams said: "We broke up about three times in the first year because of me not trusting and not knowing that I really needed this and really wanted it." He continued: "I will bolt at any sign of anything. And if there wasn't one I'd make one up. With Ayda I kept looking for one. But she just kept on being this wonderful person.”

Williams revealed that when he sang his song Won't Do That To You in the studio, he "committed myself to the relationship." He explained: "I went into the recording booth a singleton and came out in a committed relationship with somebody I'm going to marry."

Is Robbie Williams married?

Field and Williams got married on August 7, 2010 at his house in Mulholland Estates, Beverly Hills. Williams has only ever been married once, but has been romantically linked to numerous women including Geri Halliwell, Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Appleton.

Are Ayda Field and Robbie Williams still married?

The couple are still happily married, however Field has revealed in the Netflix documentary that during the beginning of their relationship Williams broke up with her when he was sent to rehab as treatment for his addiction.

Reported by the Mirror, she explained: "It was my entry into addiction." Adding: "You wouldn't notice his personality change but all of a sudden he would throw up watching TV."

Field revealed: "I remember it was 2am and I called him and I was like, 'I am just getting on the highway' and he's like, 'Are you driving? Call me when you get home.' And he is like, 'I can't be in a relationship, I have to get better and I can't be with you. I have to break up with you.'"

She added: "And it was like, I understood it because I saw that he was unwell and I remember thinking, 'I just want you to get better.' He was my soulmate and then he was gone." The pair eventually rekindled their romance, going on to get married and have a family together.

What has Robbie Williams said about marriage?

The couple have previously made headlines talking about their "sexless marriage". Speaking to The Sun in April, Williams revealed; "No sex in a marriage is only a problem if you’re on different pages; if one person wants it, and the other doesn’t; if you have different expectations or requirements." He added: “But really, everyone knows there is no sex after marriage."

How many children do Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have?

Williams and Field share four children together, their eldest child, a daughter called Theodora Rose "Teddy" Williams was born in September 2012. Their second child, son, Charlton Valentine Williams followed in October 2014. Their third child, daughter Colette "Coco" Josephine, was welcomed via a surrogate in September 2018 and their fourth child, Beau was welcomed in 2020 by the same surrogate.

In 2018, the couple revealed they had experienced fertility issues, with Field explaining it had been a "very long and difficult path" for them to become parents again. In a post on Instagram following the birth of their third child Coco by surrogate, Field explained: "It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low." Adding: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful."