In Robbie Williams new Netflix docuseries he talks about his relationship with Geri Haliwell - but did he date any other Spice Girls?

Did Robbie Williams 'date' any other Spice Girls aside from Geri Halliwell? Here he is here with Victoria and David Beckham in 2005. Photograph by Getty

In Robbie Williams new Netflix docuseries which is released on Wednesday (November 8), he talks about how his relationship with Geri Haliwell started when he was going through Alcoholics Anonymous and was warned not to get involved with her because of his fragility. Robbie and Geri enjoyed a holiday together in the South of France along with his songwriter partner Guy Chambers and his wife Emma.

In the footage, Robbie and Geri can be seen cuddling one another and singing on a boat. Robbie said of his time with Geri that “I just found her company very, very easy. There was a silliness. We really got on really well. It was fun.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Geri Halliwell appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2020, she credited Robbie Williams for helping her with her bulimia. She also revealed that “It was a very poignant friendship. I was lonely and felt he was the only person on the planet who could understand me because of his experiences with Take That.”

According to Metro, the couple’s relationship came to an end after he was informed she was tipping off paparazzi. “I bumped into a guy who’s a paparazzi and he told me it was Geri doing it. Now I don't think that’s true for one second but at the time I did believe it. It just goes to show what being in the spotlight can do to your psyche when you can’t trust anybody and it ruined in some way the memory of such an important part of my life and such a joyous occasion.”

Did Robbie Williams ‘date’ any other Spice Girls?

Back in 2016, The Sun reported that “Mel B, (then 41), was asked about an old interview in which Williams boasted of sleeping with four of the Spice Girls. The others are Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Victoria Beckham.” Mel revealed that she got an apology from Robbie as “he’s said he’s had liaisons with all the Spice Girls and I said ‘not me-I’m the only one you haven't'." She added: "He's said it’s all been taken out of context, so he got a slap on the wrist from me."

Robbie Williams Netflix documentary - when to watch