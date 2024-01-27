Pop megastar Robbie Williams has been named as Port Vale Football Club’s president

.

Pop megastar Robbie Williams is Port Vale Football Club’s most famous fan, so it is no surprise that they have named him as their club president. In a video posted on X, Port Vale FC sat down with Robbie Williams to discuss his new title. Robbie Williams was asked what he should be officially called and Robbie replied by saying “As I am sat here thinking about it, I know that Ben Kingsley, if you call him Ben, he says no, ‘Sir Ben,’ like he makes you call him ‘Sir Ben’ and I have always thought, ‘what a t****r.’ Now I am thinking about it, people should call me ‘Mr President’. Backstage with my band now, I am Mr President, El Presidente. It has gone to my head already.”

Carol Shanahan who is co-owner and chair of the League One club posted on X that she was “grateful for everything he does for PVFC and that he’s always there for me when I need him- a great friend.” She also added that “Some days your job just isn’t a job. It’s an honour and a joy.”

Since his rise to fame, Robbie Williams has always spoken about his love for Port Vale as it is where he grew up. He told fans in 2023 that “The papers can talk about my personal life or whatever-but don’t mess with me and the Vale.”

Robbie Williams’s wife Ayda Field was recently rushed to hospital and gave an update to tell her fans she had been given the all clear. When she was in the hospital, she shared a photograph of herself there on her Instagram stories and wrote “After a picture perfect evening, a less than picture perfect evening.”