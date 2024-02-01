Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brady found success in the male dominated world of football in the 1990s, whilst also finding success in the world of politics, and as a television personality.

Whilst Brady is perhaps best known for her work on The Apprentice, her TV appearances are responsible for a small fraction of her fortune. Her life is also set to change again this year - her family is set to grow and she will become a grandmother for the first time.

Karren Brady is vice chair of West Ham United

Who is Karren Brady?

Baroness Karren Brady is a 54 year old prominent British businesswoman who became a TV personality following her role in The Apprentice as Alan Sugar’s aide in 2010. She has stayed in the role in every season since - she was originally joined by Nick Hewer who was replaced by Claude Littner in season 11, who was in turn replaced by Tim Campbell in season 16.

Her role on The Apprentice is to observe one team of contestants as they take part in a different business challenge each week, reporting back to Sugar about how the team has performed and where their weaknesses lie.

Brady did not go to university and her business career began at an advertising agency, before working as an advertising executive for LBC and later Sport Newspapers. At 23 years old she became managing director Birmingham City F.C, where she oversaw the club’s promotion from the third tier to the Premier League.

Brady left Birmingham City in 2009 and became vice chair of West Ham the following year - after relegation to the Championship in the 2011/12 season, the club was promoted back to the Premier League the following season and has remained there since.

In 2014 Brady was made a Conservative life peer in the House of Lords, becoming Baroness Brady of Knightsbridge.

Karren Brady has been Lord Sugar's aide on The Apprentice since 2010

What is Karren Brady’s net worth?

Brady’s net worth is estimated to be around £93 million - which makes her around £90 million richer than fellow aide Tim Campbell, who sits on around £3 million, but nowhere near as wealthy as her boss, Lord Sugar, who is worth roughly £1.2 billion and who infamously paid a 2021 tax bill of double Brady’s entire net worth.

Brady’s wealth comes from her successful business dealings over the years, her seven-figure West Ham salary, and her property portfolio which includes homes in the UK and Canada.

Who is Karren Brady’s husband?

Brady is married to former Canadian professional footballer Paul Peschisolido, 52. He played for Birmingham City from 1992-94 and again in 1996, during which time Brady was managing director of the club.

The striker has also played for West Bromwich Albion, Fulham, Sheffield United, and Derby County, and has 53 caps playing for the Canadian national team, scoring 10 goals over his appearances.