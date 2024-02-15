Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Odds for the next candidate to be fired by Alan Sugar on The Apprentice this week are revealed with the boys’ team favourite to lose again.

The boys’ team has already lost the first two challenges of series 18, with Oliver Medforth becoming the first casualty of the boardroom following a disastrous corporate away day task in which he hid in the kitchen making brownies.

In week two, former favourite to win the series, pie entrepreneur Paul Bowen was fired, leaving the boys two down against the girls. And it’s not looking good for the boys this week either as the six favourites to be given the boot next are all men.

Paul Bowen (fourth from right) was the second candidate to be fired on The Apprentice series 18

Who is the favourite to be fired next on The Apprentice?

Although The Apprentice is pre-recorded and therefore most bookies won’t take bets on the show’s winner, safebettingsites.com has generated a list of the favourites to be fired in week three.

Sheffield wellness brand owner Asif Munaf and Leicester born music producer Virdi Singh Mazaria are joint favourites to be fired this week, with odds of 5/1 (16.7%). Virdi was project manager on the first task which he lost - Sugar saved him because he liked the fact that he had put himself forward early into the competition.

Asif found himself in the bottom three last week when the boys lost the cheesecake making challenge. He too was saved but will be made project manager this week, increasing his odds of being fired as the losing project manager is automatically in the bottom three.

Asif (left) and Virdi are joint favourites to be fired next on The Apprentice

Steve Darken, who was in the bottom three on the first week, is next favourite to be fired with odds of 6/1 (14.3%). Phil Turner who was project manager on last week’s tasked but managed to get a reprieve, is next favourite, at 8/1 (11.1%), followed by Paul Midha on 10/1 (9%).

All other candidates, including the women, have been given odds of 12/1 (7/7%) to be fired this week as there is little to separate them at this point.

When is The Apprentice on TV this week?

The Apprentice is next on TV on Thursday February 15 at 9pm on BBC One. The contestants will be tasked with creating a virtual escape room and pitching it to industry experts.