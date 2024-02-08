Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second candidate on The Apprentice 2024 has been fired following another disaster for the boys' team, who were one down having lost the first task of the series last week.

Lord Sugar tasked the remaining candidates with manufacturing miniature cheesecakes to sell to the public and to a corporate client. The team that secured the biggest overall profit would win, and one of the candidates from the losing team was set to be fired.

The boys’ team, now short handed after Oliver Medforth was fired in week one, went up against a full strength girls’ team. Despite doing their best to turn their fortunes around, the boys couldn't pull a win out of the bag in week two.

The Apprentice week two

Who was fired on The Apprentice tonight?

It was another poor showing from the boys’ team, who failed to match the profit turned by the girls for the second week in a row. Asif Munaf, Paul Bowen, and Phil Turner were in the bottom three and faced a grilling from Lord Sugar.

It was the first time in the firing line for all three of the candidates, and after getting a thorough dressing down, Paul was fired, becoming the second casualty of the boardroom in this series.

Paul Bowen is second Apprentice 2024 candidate to be fired

Paul, 34, is a pie company director from Lancashire who boasts among his clients Manchester City Football Club. Despite his foody credentials, Paul couldn’t pull off the baking challenge and Alan Sugar decided it was time to pie him off.

Sugar’s decision to fire Paul was a major shocker, as he had been the favourite to win the show, according to Gambling.com, which had given the pie pioneer odds of 2/1 (33.3%). Bowen will appear on BBC2 companion show You're Fired straight after The Apprentice at 10pm to speak about his experience on the show.

How many contestants are left on The Apprentice 2024?