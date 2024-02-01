Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Apprentice series 18 is filmed at a gorgeous London mansion inspired by 18th and 19th century styles, situated on one of the wealthiest streets in Britain.

Huxley House is a huge property which acts as the living quarters of the 18 candidates as they take part in the challenges over the series in hopes of being picked as Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

The mansion is fit for a millionaire, or more likely a billionaire, and is even worth twice as much as Alan Sugar’s Essex estate. Huxley House provides The Apprentice candidates a taste of the high life, as they can rub shoulders with their royal and super-rich neighbours in their down time between tasks.

The Apprentice house on Billionaires' Row, London

How much is The Apprentice house worth?

Huxley House was on the market in 2022 for a cool £17 million, though it has not yet found a buyer. In contrast, Lord Sugar’s Essex mansion, which his daughter took ownership of in 2021, was valued at £8.5 million.

It has been estimated that the BBC pays around £100,000 per month to rent the property for filming. It generally takes around five weeks to shoot each series so the channel is likely paying around £125,000 per year just to house the candidates.

That’s a lot of licence fee money going on one property, but what a property it is. The 14,530 sq ft house boasts a spa with swimming pool, sauna and hot tub, a cinema room, pool table, bar. The mansion also has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, which may be why The Apprentice candidates are able to get ready so quickly each morning - it’s hard to hog the bathroom when there’s nine of them!

Other features include an elevator, car lift, external courtyard and gardens, and CCTV and a concierge service.

Where is The Apprentice house?

The property is a new build on The Bishops Avenue, known as Billionaires' Row, in north London - it is one of the wealthiest streets in the world with an average house price of around £10 million.

Current Bishops Avenue property owners include the Sultan of Brunei (who has a net worth of $30 billion), and former porn magnate Richard Desmond - the Royal family of Saudi Arabia previously owned 10 Bishops Avenue homes.

Where else is The Apprentice filmed?

Other mainstay filming locations for the series are considerably less grand than Huxley House. Bridge Cafe, the depressing looking eatery where the losing team decamp to ahead of the boardroom firing, is on Westfields Road in West London.