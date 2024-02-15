Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The third Apprentice 2024 candidate has been fired by Lord Sugar after the boys’ and girls’ teams were mixed up for a virtual escape room challenge in week three.

Tre, Steve, and Paul Midha, joined Raj, Foluso, Rachel, and Flow in team Nexus, as Maura, Amina, Phil, Sam, Asif, Virdi, Onyeka, Jack made up team Supream as the boys’ and girls’ teams were shaken up into two mixed teams of eight.

The boys had lost the last two challenges on the bounce so this move made the week three task fairer with two teams of equal strength. The teams were in competition to design and pitch a virtual escape room game, before justifying themselves to Lord Sugar ahead of another firing.

Team Supream lost the virtual escape room challenge on week three of The Apprentice

Who was fired on The Apprentice tonight?

Asif Munaf, a 34 year old wellness brand manager from Sheffield, became the third candidate on The Apprentice series 18 to be fired. He stepped up as team Supream’s project manager after a narrow escape in the boardroom last week. But his team failed to impress industry professionals with their virtual escape room game concept this week - their medieval style virtual reality idea was poorly received, and unfortunately for them, Nexus had more success with their logic based game.

Half of Supream had to face Lord Sugar in the boardroom, with Asif bringing Amina, Virdi, and Maura back with him. As the four fought for the chance to stay on in the competition, Sugar laid the blame for the failure of the task at Asif’s door.

Asif Munaf is the third candidate to be fired on The Apprentice 2024

Ahead of the episode airing, safebettingsites.com, correctly had Asif as joint favourite to be booted off the series, alongside fellow bottom four candidate Virdi. Asif had previously been the subject of controversy for sharing offensive posts on X, previously Twitter, about the Israel Gaza conflict. In a series of posts, he called Zionists a ‘Godless, satanic cult.

He will not feature on the latest episode of You’re Fired which airs straight after The Apprentice at 10pm on BBC Two. Asif has been edited out of the spin-off show as a result of the backlash to his social media posts.

How many contestants are left on The Apprentice 2024?