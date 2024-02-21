Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Apprentice star Lottie Lion has been rushed to hospital during a holiday in Bali, but is in good spirits as she makes OnlyFans joke from her hospital bed.

Lion was a controversial candidate on the 2019 series of the show, which she took part in when she was 19 years old, getting into frequent arguments with fellow candidates both on and off the screen.

The TV personality, now in her 20s, shared an update to her social media followers during her trip to Bali, posting a selfie in which she was wearing an oxygen mask.

Lottie Lion was rushed to hospital after falling ill in Bali

What happened to Lottie Lion?

Lion shared an Instagram story today of a view of a harbour in Bali, saying she was ‘focusing on recovery’, followed by a selfie of her laid back in a hospital bed wearing a hairnet and oxygen mask.

She jokingly asked ‘Onlyfans material’ in the caption to the photo, but she had not revealed what illness had put a stop to her sunny holiday. She shared the snaps to her 83,000 Instagram followers. She also has 98,000 TikTok followers but has not posted to the platform since last year.

When was Lottie Lion in The Apprentice?

Lion made it to the semi-final of the series but was fired after the interview stage, bakery business owner Carina Lepore went on to win the series. Lion caused controversy when she said she had never met a black person before another candidate shared a photo debunking her claim.

Since leaving The Apprentice, Lion has kept a low profile, not appearing in any other TV shows - though she later came out as bisexual and claimed to have had a fling with an unnamed female Love Island contestant who had not come out.