Renowned artist and Grammy Award winner, LeAnn Rimes, is set to join the coaching lineup for the upcoming season of “The Voice UK”. She is joined by the history-making duo of Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, who will both occupy the fourth coaching spot together in a unique twist.

Tom, known as one half of the BRIT Award-winning group McFly, and Danny will unite their talents, with a twist: both must agree to turn the chair for contestants. Danny, familiar with the show as a coach on “The Voice Kids” for six series, brings his experience to this new dynamic.

“We are switching it up with three new Coaches and a twist to our Red Chair seating,” long-time judge Will.I.Am revealed to ITV after the announcement. “Welcoming the youngest-ever Grammy Award-winner (Best New Artist/solo at 14 years old) LeAnn Rimes, and the amazing Danny Jones and his McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher. And it's an honour to be teaming up for the 12th time with national treasure and musician extraordinaire Sir Tom Jones."

Speaking about her involvement in the new series of “The Voice UK,” Rimes said: "I'm truly excited and grateful to take on the role of coach on The Voice UK’ and to be joining an epic panel of coaches.”

“Being able to work with and nurture emerging, vibrant talent in the UK represents a new chapter of my heartfelt connection with the wonderful fans I've had deep ties with for decades. I'm looking forward to offering my heart and guidance, sharing what I've learned through my own musical journey, and discovering the extraordinary talent that the UK is renowned for."

(L-R) Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter, Harry Judd and Danny Jones of McFly pose before performing a surprise set, as part of PizzaExpress Live Summer Sessions to the delight of diners and fans, on July 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Pizza Express)

Making history becoming the first duo in the show’s history is also something not lost on Tom and Danny: “To be making The Voice UK history as the first-ever double chair combo is going to be epic and we're both ready for the challenge. And of course, we couldn't ask to be in greater company than our fellow Voice family members Emma, will, Sir Tom and LeAnn. Roll on the talent!"

Emma Willis returns as the show's presenter, overseeing the excitement as hopeful contestants vie for a chance to turn one of the iconic red chairs and secure a life-changing record contract with EMI, along with £50,000 in cash and a holiday to Universal Studios Florida.