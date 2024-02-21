BBC News are hopeful their new programme, "The World Today," provides engagement for their diverse, global audiences (Credit: BBC)

The first episode of "The World Today with Maryam Moshiri" is set to broadcast on the BBC this evening with the program being hailed as one of the BBC's most promising shows of 2024, despite Moshiri's viral gaff involving her "flipping off" a camera. It would seem though that all is forgiven for that, with high hopes from BBC News executives for the new series.

Hosted by BBC News’ chief presenter, Maryam Moshiri, the new programme will focus on the day's major events, dedicating an hour to provide the latest updates and insights into global affairs and will feature reports from the BBC's global language services, specialized regional experts, and renowned foreign correspondents. It aims to inform and engage diverse audiences worldwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moshiri expressed her excitement about the launch, emphasizing the program's goal to connect with people across the globe and make sense of the world's events. “At a time when global events are affecting all our lives on a daily basis “The World Today” will inform and also make sense of what is happening globally. I want to connect with our diverse UK and world audiences, whether they be watching in the morning in Los Angeles or tuning in in the evening from Dubai.”

"I also think people want to be entertained as well as informed, so we plan to bring audiences the lighter side of news - with an eye on what is trending and what people are talking about in homes and workplaces."

According to Paul Royall, the Executive Editor of BBC News Channel, "The World Today with Maryam Moshiri" showcases the BBC's unparalleled international expertise and calibre of international reporters and editors.

Royall hopes that it will provide audiences in the UK and around the world with the information and context they need to understand global events, with an important mix of breaking news and in-depth stories.

When does “The World Today with Maryam Moshiri” air?