Ewen MacIntosh: The Office star and comedian dies aged 50 as Ricky Gervais pays tribute
The Office star Ewen MacIntosh has died at the age of 50.
MacIntosh's death was confirmed by his management company JustRight Management, which said in a statement: "With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh. His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home."
His death has prompted tributes from fans and friends, with long-time collaborator Ricky Gervais among those remembering the star. MacIntosh worked with Gervais on several shows including The Office, Life's Too Short and After Life.
Gervais said on X (formerly Twitter): "Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP."
Ed Scott, an executive producer who was close with MacIntosh also pad tribute, saying: "Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man... He was a firm friend first and foremost but I also was fortunate to have worked on several occasions with him nailing every take with great humour despite the scripts I made him recite!"
