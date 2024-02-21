Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Office star Ewen MacIntosh has died at the age of 50.

MacIntosh's death was confirmed by his management company JustRight Management, which said in a statement: "With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh. His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home."

His death has prompted tributes from fans and friends, with long-time collaborator Ricky Gervais among those remembering the star. MacIntosh worked with Gervais on several shows including The Office, Life's Too Short and After Life.

Gervais said on X (formerly Twitter): "Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP."