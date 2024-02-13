Steve Wright dead: BBC radio stations DJ dies aged 69
BBC radio presenter, Steve Wright, has died aged 69. Wright presented Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades. He was last on air on Sunday (February 11).
His family confirmed his death in a statement. They said: "It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.
"In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities.
"As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."
