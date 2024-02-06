Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Miguel Ángel, who won two UEFA Cups at the height of his career, has died aged 76. The former Spain international died after a 14-month battle with ALS, after being diagnosed with the rare disease in December 2022, according to The Sun.

His death was confirmed on Tuesday morning (February 6) by the club. In a statement, it said: "Real Madrid CF, the club's President and its Board of Directors are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Miguel Ángel González, one of the greatest goalkeepers in our history, a Real Madrid and Spanish football legend. "Real Madrid would like to convey its condolences and sympathy to his wife, María del Pilar, his son Miguel Ángel, his grandchildren Daniela and Mauro, his relatives, his teammates and all his loved ones."

Ángel wore the Real Madrid jersey during the 18 seasons from 1968 to 1986 where he won two UEFA Cups, eight Spanish League titles, five Spanish Cups and one Spanish League Cup. He also won the Zamora Trophy in the 1975-1976 season . He played for the national team 18 times and represented his country in two World Cups - Argentina in 1978 and Spain in 1982. The statement added: "Miguel Ángel has been connected to Real Madrid almost all of his life. As well as his 18 seasons as a player, he has held different positions such as first team delegate, goalkeeping coach and director of the former Real Madrid Sports Complex. Real Madrid would like to extend his condolences to all Real Madrid fans."

