Former Irish premier John Bruton dies aged 76. Picture: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Irish premier John Bruton has died aged 76 following a long illness. Mr Bruton was leader of Fine Gael from 1990 to 2001 and taoiseach from 1994 until 1997 as head of the “rainbow coalition” government alongside Labour and Democratic Left. According to his family, he died in a Dublin hospital on Tuesday morning (February 6), surrounded by his loved ones.

A statement from the Bruton family, released by Fine Gael on Tuesday, said: “It is with deep sadness we wish to announce the death of former taoiseach John Bruton. He died peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital in Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, early this morning following a long illness.

“He was a good husband, a good father and a true patriot. We will miss him greatly. John is survived by his wife, Finola, son Matthew and daughters Juliana, Emily and Mary-Elizabeth, grandchildren, sons-in-law, his brother, Richard, and sister, Mary, nieces, nephews, many cousins and extended family.”

He held the position of finance minister for two terms in the 1980s, and subsequently served as minister for industry and energy, as well as minister for trade. Later, Mr Bruton assumed the role of the European Union’s ambassador to the United States from 2004 to 2009.

Originally from Dunboyne in County Meath, he completed his education at University College Dublin (UCD) before becoming a qualified barrister at King’s Inns. During the general election in 1997, Mr Bruton was defeated by Bertie Ahern's Fianna Fáil. He remained as the leader of Fine Gael for an additional four years until Michael Noonan succeeded him.

Tributes have since poured in for Mr Bruton, who has been described as a "political giant". Leading the tributes, Irish president Michael D Higgins said: His contribution to the Northern Ireland peace process during his time as taoiseach was very significant.

“In this work, he brought a particular sensitivity and a generous approach to inclusion with regard to the perspective of the ‘Other’. Together with John Major, his overseeing of the development of the Joint Framework Document in 1995 was a pivotal foundation for the Good Friday Agreement.

“It was a mark of John Bruton’s interest in politics that while his term as taoiseach included an emphasis on the local, and in particular the ongoing issues with regard to Northern Ireland, he was always a strongly committed promoter of politics in the European Union.”

He added: “Very open and forthright in his opinions, John had a great sense of humour which was a great help in ensuring a sense of collegiality and that small issues would never be allowed to defeat what was important in relation to the things that mattered most.”

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said he was “devastated” by the news of Mr Bruton’s death. The Fine Gael leader said Mr Bruton was one of the reasons he became involved in politics.

'Doer and philosopher'

He said in a statement: “He was always encouraging and supportive on a personal level, from my time in Young Fine Gael to my time as Taoiseach. We kept in touch and his knowledge and experience were particularly helpful during Brexit and during coalition negotiations.

“We last spoke just before Christmas when he was unable to attend the Council of State due to his illness. I spoke to his wife Finola and brother Richard this morning to pass on my condolences.

“John was a doer and a philosopher. He was passionately pro-European in government and in opposition, and was well-liked and respected among colleagues in Europe and in the European People’s Party in which he served as vice-president. He knew that Ireland’s place and destiny was at the heart of Europe and made the case for it eloquently.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was sorry to hear about the death of the former Irish premier. In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, he said of the former taoiseach: “He positively impacted Anglo-Irish relations, and the Framework he agreed with John Major in 1995 was a crucial step in the road to the (Good Friday Agreement). My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

