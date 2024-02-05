Michael Jayston: Only Fools and Horses and Doctor Who actor dies aged 88 after 'short illness'
Jayston was known to audiences for his turn as Raquel's father in the iconic BBC sitcom
Only Fools and Horses actor Michael Jayston has died at the age of 88, his agency has confirmed.
A statement from M&M Famous Faces, on behalf of Jayston’s family, said: “It is with great sadness that I have been asked by his family to share the news Michael Jayston sadly passed away this morning after a short illness. Those who knew Michael will know he was full of love, laughs and happiness. He adored meeting his fans all over the world. His family and friends would appreciate privacy at this time.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The actor was best-known to audiences for his turn as the father-in-law of Del Boy Trotter, playing the father of the legendary wheeler dealer's wife Rachel “Raquel” Turner. Jayston's character appeared in the episode 'Time On Our Hands' and gave Del Boy and brother Rodney the expensive watch which memorably went on to make the Peckham pair millionaires when it went to auction in the sitcom.
Throughout his career, the actor also appeared as Nicholas II of Russia in the 1970s film Nicholas and Alexandra, as well as starring in a short role in Emmerdale as Nicola's husband in 2007. His other television credits also include playing Edward Rochester in an adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s novel Jane Eyre, as well as a 14-episode arc as The Valeyard in the Doctor Who 1986 storyline 'The Trial Of A Timelord'.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.