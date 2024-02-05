The actor Michael Jayston, who appeared in Only Fools in Horses and Doctor Who, has died at the age of 88. (Credit: Getty Images)

Only Fools and Horses actor Michael Jayston has died at the age of 88, his agency has confirmed.

A statement from M&M Famous Faces, on behalf of Jayston’s family, said: “It is with great sadness that I have been asked by his family to share the news Michael Jayston sadly passed away this morning after a short illness. Those who knew Michael will know he was full of love, laughs and happiness. He adored meeting his fans all over the world. His family and friends would appreciate privacy at this time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actor was best-known to audiences for his turn as the father-in-law of Del Boy Trotter, playing the father of the legendary wheeler dealer's wife Rachel “Raquel” Turner. Jayston's character appeared in the episode 'Time On Our Hands' and gave Del Boy and brother Rodney the expensive watch which memorably went on to make the Peckham pair millionaires when it went to auction in the sitcom.