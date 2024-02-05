Ian Lavender: Dad's Army's 'Private Pike' and Eastenders star dies aged 77
Ian Lavender grew to fame in the UK with his portrayal of the hilariously naïve Private Pike in the classic BBC sitcom
Actor Ian Lavender, star of BBC sitcom Dad's Army, has died at the age of 77.
The Birmingham-born performer played the iconic character of Private Pike in the show, and was the last surviving cast member from the hit sitcom. Alongside his famous credit in Dad's Army, Lavender also had roles in sitcom Yes Minister and BBC soap Eastenders, which he last appeared on in 2016.
Advertisement
Advertisement
His death was confirmed in a post shared on the Dad's Army official Facebook page. The statement read: "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of the wonderful, Ian Lavender. In what truly marks the end of an era, Ian was the last surviving member of the Dad’s Army main cast.
"His wonderful performance as Private Frank Pike will live on for decades to come. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter enjoyed by millions. We will dedicate this year’s tour to his memory. Our thoughts and love are with Ian’s wonderful wife Miki, their family and close friends."
Lavender's Private Pike, the youngest of the platoon, become one of the fan favourite characters from Dad's Army, which ran from 1968 until 1977. The actor joined the show in the series' first year and was an instant hit with viewers with his bumbling portrayal of the naïve, young man.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.