Actor Ian Lavender (centre) has dies aged 77. He was known for his role as Private Pike in the sitcom Dad's Army. (Credit: Getty Images)

Actor Ian Lavender, star of BBC sitcom Dad's Army, has died at the age of 77.

The Birmingham-born performer played the iconic character of Private Pike in the show, and was the last surviving cast member from the hit sitcom. Alongside his famous credit in Dad's Army, Lavender also had roles in sitcom Yes Minister and BBC soap Eastenders, which he last appeared on in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His death was confirmed in a post shared on the Dad's Army official Facebook page. The statement read: "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of the wonderful, Ian Lavender. In what truly marks the end of an era, Ian was the last surviving member of the Dad’s Army main cast.

Ian Lavender was the last-surviving member of the Dad's Army cast before his death at the age of 77. (Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

"His wonderful performance as Private Frank Pike will live on for decades to come. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter enjoyed by millions. We will dedicate this year’s tour to his memory. Our thoughts and love are with Ian’s wonderful wife Miki, their family and close friends."