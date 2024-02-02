US rocker Bruce Springsteen has paid tribute to his mother, Adele Springsteen, following her death aged 98. (Credit: Getty Images)

US rock legend Bruce Springsteen has paid tribute to his mother, Adele Springsteen, following her death at the age of 98.

In a touching post on Instagram, Bruce posted a video of him and his mother dancing together, captioned with the lyrics to his 1998 The Wish. It read: “I remember in the morning mum hearing your alarm clock ring.

“I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your make-up case on the sink. And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work. We’ll find us a little rock ‘n’ roll bar and we’ll go out and dance.”

Adele, who was close with the singer and often joined her son onstage at his concerts, had been living with Alzheimer's disease for more than a decade when she died. No cause of death was given however.

Speaking of her diagnosis, Bruce said during one of his 2021 Broadway shows: “She grew up in the ’40s… (with) the big bands and the swing bands, and that was a time when dancing was an existential act. She’s 95 and she’s 10 years into Alzheimer’s and that’s taken a lot away from us, but the need to dance hasn’t left her.”