Most expensive guitars sold at auction, as Dire Strait’s Mark Knopfler heads to Christies
Could one of the guitars that Dire Strait’s frontman Mark Knopfler is taking to auction be worth as much as these five expensive auction house lots?
Music icon Mark Knopfler is parting ways with his cherished guitar collection, an extraordinary assembly of over 120 guitars and amps that encapsulates his illustrious 50-year career, including the very guitar he used for the intro to Dire Strait’s classic, “Money for Nothing” in 1985.
The auction, hosted by Christie's today, marks the departure of several instruments that have been integral to Knopfler's journey as a trailblazing musician. Revered for his distinctive finger-picking style, the Scotland-born artist, raised in Blyth, Northumberland meticulously selected each instrument for its unique sound and tone.
The ensemble showcases a diverse range, featuring renowned brands such as Gibson, Fender, and Martin, alongside custom builds by Rudy Pensa and John Suhr, as well as bespoke creations from global experts. Notable pieces include a Gibson 1959 from Kalamazoo, Michigan, with an estimated value of £300,000 to £500,000, while others in the collection have guide prices ranging from £3,000 to £10,000.
A philanthropic endeavour, 25% of the auction proceeds will be evenly distributed among Brave Hearts of the North East, Tusk Wildlife Conservation and The British Red Cross. But will it fetch the amounts these five guitars made when they sold at auction?
The most expensive guitars sold at auction
Kurt Cobain's Martin (2020) - $6 million
Currently, the most expensive guitar sold at auction, Kurt Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic guitar, famously played during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged performance in 1993. It became one of the most iconic guitars associated with Cobain. The guitar features a sunburst finish and is considered a piece of not just musical history, but history as a whole after the death of Cobain a year after this celebrated performance.
Kurt Cobain's Fender Mustang (2020) - $4.7 million
Another significant piece from Kurt Cobain's collection, this Fender Mustang was used during Nirvana's "In Utero" tour. Cobain modified it extensively, and it became emblematic of his distinctive playing style. The auction included the guitar, case, and other items, making it a comprehensive collection for Nirvana fans and one of the most recognisable from Cobain’s vast collection he didn’t choose to break after a gig.
David Gilmour's Fender Stratocaster (2019) - $4 million
This Fender Stratocaster, known as the "Black Strat," belonged to David Gilmour of Pink Floyd. It became one of the most iconic guitars in rock history, featured on classic Pink Floyd albums like "The Dark Side of the Moon" and "Wish You Were Here." The auction proceeds were donated to ClientEarth, an environmental law charity.
Eddie Van Halen's Kramer (2020) - $3.9 million
Eddie Van Halen's Frankenstrat, a custom guitar he built with his guitar tech Matt Bruck, was a key element of his distinctive sound. This guitar played a significant role in the early years of Van Halen. The auction included the original black-and-white-striped guitar, showcasing the wear and tear from years of performances.
Jerry Garcia's "Wolf" Custom Guitar (2017) - $1.9 million
Jerry Garcia's "Wolf" was a custom guitar made by luthier Doug Irwin. It was one of Garcia's main guitars during the mid-1970s. The guitar's body featured intricate inlays and artwork, making it a visually stunning instrument. The auction, conducted by Guernsey's, set a record for the highest price ever paid for a guitar at the time. The proceeds were dedicated to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
