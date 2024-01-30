Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Candid, previously unseen footage of The Beatles captured on 8mm film is set to be sold at auction.

The film provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Fab Four during the filming of their iconic 1965 movie, 'Help!' The rare footage, with a duration of just 3 minutes and 17 seconds, is scheduled for auction by Boston-based RR Auction.



Filmed on location on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire during the shooting of the 'I Need You' sequence, the footage captures the band in a number of authentic off-camera moments - interacting with the cast and crew, playing around with their instruments and sharing light-hearted moments.

RR Auction say: "The original black-and-white silent film, captured on May 3, 1965, during the filming of 'Help!', is a treasure trove from the personal archive of a member of the production crew or a possible friend of the Beatles.

"The discovery of this 'unseen footage' is particularly remarkable given The Beatles' status as one of the most documented bands in history. The film captures a moment in popular music history where the legendary quartet is not in the spotlight but enjoying the camaraderie of the film set."

Bobby Livingston, RR Auction Executive Vice President, says: "I've seen my fair share of rare Beatles artefacts, but this 8mm film is something special because it captures the sheer joy of the Fabs. It's a cinematic time capsule that brings us closer to the Beatles in a way that photographs and interviews simply can’t."

According to RR Auction, the film comes from a collector based in Dublin who acquired it through eBay. The auction house has provided a conservative pre-auction estimate, suggesting a potential sale price of "£7.8k ($10k) or more."