The Beatles: rare unseen 8mm behind-the-scenes footage from Help! production set to be auctioned
'A cinematic time capsule that brings us closer to the Beatles'
Candid, previously unseen footage of The Beatles captured on 8mm film is set to be sold at auction.
The film provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Fab Four during the filming of their iconic 1965 movie, 'Help!' The rare footage, with a duration of just 3 minutes and 17 seconds, is scheduled for auction by Boston-based RR Auction.
Filmed on location on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire during the shooting of the 'I Need You' sequence, the footage captures the band in a number of authentic off-camera moments - interacting with the cast and crew, playing around with their instruments and sharing light-hearted moments.
RR Auction say: "The original black-and-white silent film, captured on May 3, 1965, during the filming of 'Help!', is a treasure trove from the personal archive of a member of the production crew or a possible friend of the Beatles.
"The discovery of this 'unseen footage' is particularly remarkable given The Beatles' status as one of the most documented bands in history. The film captures a moment in popular music history where the legendary quartet is not in the spotlight but enjoying the camaraderie of the film set."
Bobby Livingston, RR Auction Executive Vice President, says: "I've seen my fair share of rare Beatles artefacts, but this 8mm film is something special because it captures the sheer joy of the Fabs. It's a cinematic time capsule that brings us closer to the Beatles in a way that photographs and interviews simply can’t."
According to RR Auction, the film comes from a collector based in Dublin who acquired it through eBay. The auction house has provided a conservative pre-auction estimate, suggesting a potential sale price of "£7.8k ($10k) or more."
The auction, which began on 19 January, is set to conclude on Saturday 24 February.
