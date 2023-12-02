Rolling Stone Best Songs of 2023: Who made the top ten and did any British or Irish artists made the list?
Rolling Stone Magazine’s annual “Best Songs” list has been published, but how many UK and Ireland artists made their top 100?
Peso Pluma’s meteoric rise in the music industry this year has not only led to the Latino musician being included in Forbes' “30 Under 30 2024” list earlier this week but his collaboration with Eslabon Armado is considered by Rolling Stone magazine to be the best song of 2023.
Rolling Stone’s “Best Songs of 2023” list was compiled through a combination of input from critics, music experts, and industry professionals. The magazine gathers input from a panel of music critics and experts who vote on and rank songs based on various criteria such as musical innovation, cultural impact, lyrics, and overall significance in the music industry.
British musician PinkPantheress managed to earn the second position on Rolling Stone’s list, with her collaboration with Ice Spice, “Boy’s A Liar” the highest entry for an artist from the UK and Ireland in this year's list, with the final single from The Beatles narrowly missing out entering the top ten list.
K-Pop was also prevalent on the list this year, and we are sure netizens will be debating where their favourite act appeared on the list. While the solo works of members of BTS and BLACKPINK were recognised throughout the list, it was NewJeans who were the top-ranked K-Pop act on the list, by virtue of their super-catchy song “Super Shy,” while Billie Eilish and Lana Del Ray were also within the top ten.
There were no less than 10 artists from the UK and Ireland who appeared on the list, though aside from PinkPantheress and The Beatles, most of the other European contingent ranked outside the top 30. Funnily enough, Rolling Stone rated The Rolling Stones’ single with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” at number 83 - leading to the question of what came first: The Rolling Stones or Rolling Stone?
The top ten songs from Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2023
- Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma - “Ella Baila Sola”
- PinkPantheress feat. Ice Spice - “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2”
- Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
- Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves - “I Remember Everything”
- Shakira and Bizarrap - “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
- NewJeans - “Super Shy”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Get Him Back!”
- Lil Yachty - “Strike (Holster)”
- Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
- Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”
The top ten UK and Ireland entries in Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2023
- PinkPantheress feat. Ice Spice - “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” (overall ranking: 2)
- The Beatles - “Now and Then” (overall ranking: 11)
- Dua Lipa - “Houdini” (overall ranking: 36)
- Skrillex, Fred again.., and Flowdan - “Rumble” (original ranking: 37)
- Central Cee and Dave - “Sprinter” (original ranking: 40)
- Stormzy feat. Fredo - “Toxic Trait” (original ranking: 50)
- Gina Birch - “I Play My Bass Loud” (original ranking: 71)
- The Last Dinner Party - “Nothing Matters” (original ranking: 81)
- The Rolling Stones feat. Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder - “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” (original ranking: 83)
- CMAT - “Have Fun!” (original ranking: 84)
