Rolling Stone Magazine’s annual “Best Songs” list has been published, but how many UK and Ireland artists made their top 100?

PinkPantheress and Ice Spice speak onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Peso Pluma’s meteoric rise in the music industry this year has not only led to the Latino musician being included in Forbes' “30 Under 30 2024” list earlier this week but his collaboration with Eslabon Armado is considered by Rolling Stone magazine to be the best song of 2023.

Rolling Stone’s “Best Songs of 2023” list was compiled through a combination of input from critics, music experts, and industry professionals. The magazine gathers input from a panel of music critics and experts who vote on and rank songs based on various criteria such as musical innovation, cultural impact, lyrics, and overall significance in the music industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British musician PinkPantheress managed to earn the second position on Rolling Stone’s list, with her collaboration with Ice Spice, “Boy’s A Liar” the highest entry for an artist from the UK and Ireland in this year's list, with the final single from The Beatles narrowly missing out entering the top ten list.

There were no less than 10 artists from the UK and Ireland who appeared on the list, though aside from PinkPantheress and The Beatles, most of the other European contingent ranked outside the top 30. Funnily enough, Rolling Stone rated The Rolling Stones’ single with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” at number 83 - leading to the question of what came first: The Rolling Stones or Rolling Stone?

The top ten songs from Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2023

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma - “Ella Baila Sola” PinkPantheress feat. Ice Spice - “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” Lana Del Rey - “A&W” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves - “I Remember Everything” Shakira and Bizarrap - “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” NewJeans - “Super Shy” Olivia Rodrigo - “Get Him Back!” Lil Yachty - “Strike (Holster)” Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?” Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”

The top ten UK and Ireland entries in Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2023