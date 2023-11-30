Peso Pluma is one of Mexico's biggest stars and in 2023 he started to take over the globe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peso Pluma was one of the most streamed artists on the planet this year, Spotify has revealed, but to many British music fans his name may not ring a bell. Taylor Swift topped the chart for 2023 but the Mexican singer was in the top five.

The 24-year-old finished ahead of major names like Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey and SZA. All names which will be much more familiar in Britain - with Lana appearing on the Pyrmaid stage at Glastonbury during the summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However latin and reggaeton artist continue to experience an explosion in popularity globally on Spotify. Bad Bunny was the second most streamed artist - having topped the charts in 2020, 2021 and 2022 - and had most listened to album for the second year running.

But who exactly is Peso Pluma? Here's all you need to know:

Who is Peso Pluma?

The Mexican artist was the fifth most streamed around the world on Spotify in 2023, it capped a year that saw him experience a meteoric rise. The 24-year-old, who's real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, is known for his brand of music which mixes Regional Mexican music with reggaeton and latin urban music.

Peso Pluma. Picture: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

He started to learn guitar aged 15, teaching himself via YouTube videos, and started writing songs in his diary. In early 2020 he released two live albums and they were released on the independent label El Cartel de los Ángeles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peso Pluma's debut studio album Ah y Qué? that same year and followed it up in 2021 with Efectos Secundarios. His single Por Las Noches released in the summer of that year and it eventually went viral on TikTok.

His breakthrough year came in 2022 and started with the release of El Belicón with Raul Vega, which has since been classified 8x platinum. His extended play Sembrando, timed to release on 20 April 2022, continued to see success.

In 2023, Peso Pluma saw huge success with his collab with Eslabon Armado - Ella Baila Sola - which went viral and became the first regional Mexican song to reach the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. His most recent album Génesis became the highest charting and fast selling regional Mexican album in Billboard history.

What kind of music does Peso Pluma make?

He is a Spanish language artist - like many of the acts in the top 10 on the Spotify charts. Peso Pluma fuses reggaeton and latin urban music with regional Mexican music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is known in particular for employing the Sinaloa-style sierreño corridos, a type of narrative ballad which became widely popular during the Mexican Revolution. Peso Pluma has been credited as a major contributor to the revival of corridos recently.

What songs is Peso Pluma known for?

On Spotify, his most popular tracks as of 30 November 2023, include his feature appearance on KAROL G's QLONA as well as his breakthrough hit Ella Baila Sola, with Eslabon Armado - which has just shy of a billion streams.