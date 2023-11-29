Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, SZA, The Weeknd and KAROL G all featured in the top chart

Spotify Wrapped will appear on the home page of your app. Image: Spotify

Bad Bunny had the most popular album on Spotify in 2023, the platform has announced. He topped the global chart ahead of the likes of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.

The Puerto Rican superstar saw his 2022 release Un Verano Sin Ti continue in popularity throughout the next 12 months. He was also the second most streamed artist in 2023 behind Taylor Swift who took the crown for the year.

Miley Cyrus claimed the spot for most streamed song with her hit Flowers. Taylor Swift saw two of her albums make the top 10, the only artist to be represented twice.

Here's all you need to know:

What were the Top 10 albums globally?

Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti was the most streamed album on the planet on Spotify for the second year in a row. It also topped the chart in 2022 - the year it was released.

It claimed the top spot ahead of Taylor Swift's Midnights. Harry Styles was the only British artist to make it into the top 10.

The full list is as follows:

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Midnights - Taylor Swift

SOS - SZA

Starboy - The Weeknd

Mañana Será Bonito - KAROL G

One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen

Lover - Taylor Swift

HEROES & VILLAINS - Metro Boomin

Génesis - Peso Pluma

Harry's House - Harry Styles